8-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED BY VEHICLE
St. Louis, MO. April 24 – A vehicle in St. Louis hit and killed an 8-year-old Sunday night, reported the police.
It was just after 6:30 p.m when a car hit the boy, who was riding his bicycle in the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue. The car’s driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the authorities.
A detailed investigation is being conducted at the scene by Accident Reconstruction.
NIÑO DE 8 AÑOS ARROLLADO POR VEHÍCULO
St. Louis, MO. 24 de abril – Un vehículo en St. Louis atropelló y mató a un niño de 8 años la noche del domingo, reportó la policía.
Fue justo después de las 6:30 p.m cuando un automóvil atropelló al niño, quien andaba en su bicicleta en la cuadra 7700 de Michigan Avenue. El conductor del automóvil permaneció en la escena y está cooperando con las autoridades.
Reconstrucción de Accidentes está realizando una investigación detallada en la escena.