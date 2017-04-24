8-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED BY VEHICLE

St. Louis, MO. April 24 – A vehicle in St. Louis hit and killed an 8-year-old Sunday night, reported the police.

It was just after 6:30 p.m when a car hit the boy, who was riding his bicycle in the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue. The car’s driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the authorities.

A detailed investigation is being conducted at the scene by Accident Reconstruction.