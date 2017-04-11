8-year-old, teacher and shooter dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school
San Bernardino, CA. April 11 – Yesterday at 10:27 a.m. a shooting took place at Northpark Elementary School in San Bernardino, California. Two adults and an 8-year-old student died after being shot in a classroom during a presumably domestic dispute.
Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted about the shooting “We believe this to be a murder suicide.”
A second student was also shot in the incident, who was taken to a hospital and his condition remains critical.
The target of the killer, Cedric Anderson, was teacher Karen Elaine Smith, 53, who she had married months earlier, police said. He entered the classroom and start shooting killing her and a student; he then shot himself in a murder-suicide event.
In December 2015, San Bernardino witnessed one of the most terrible attacks, where 14 people were killed and more than 20 injured when two shooters opened fire during a seminar and a Christmas party for county workers.
Un estudiante de 8 años, su maestra y el asesino muertos durante tiroteo en una escuela primario en San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA. 11 de abril – El día de ayer a las 10:27 a.m. tuvo lugar un tiroteo en la Escuela Primaria Northpark de San Bernardino, California. Dos adultos y un estudiante de 8 años murieron después de un tiroteo en un salón de clases durante lo que se presume una disputa doméstica.
El Jefe de la Policía Jarrod Burguan tuiteó acerca del tiroteo: “Creemos que esto es un asesinato-suicidio”.
Un segundo estudiante también fue herido en el incidente, quien fue llevado al hospital y su condición es crítica.
El blanco del asesino, Cedric Anderson, fue la maestra Karen Elaine Smith, de 53 años de edad, con quien se casó meses atrás. El asesino entró al salón de clases y empezó a disparar el arma de fuego matando a la maestra y al estudiante; después, se disparó a él mismo en un evento de asesinato-suicidio.
En diciembre de 2015, San Bernardino fue testigo de uno de los ataques más terribles, donde murieron 14 personas y más de 20 fueron heridas en un tiroteo cuando dos tiradores abrieron fuego durante un seminario y fiesta de Navidad para trabajadores del condado.