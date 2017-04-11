8-year-old, teacher and shooter dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

San Bernardino, CA. April 11 – Yesterday at 10:27 a.m. a shooting took place at Northpark Elementary School in San Bernardino, California. Two adults and an 8-year-old student died after being shot in a classroom during a presumably domestic dispute.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted about the shooting “We believe this to be a murder suicide.”

A second student was also shot in the incident, who was taken to a hospital and his condition remains critical.

The target of the killer, Cedric Anderson, was teacher Karen Elaine Smith, 53, who she had married months earlier, police said. He entered the classroom and start shooting killing her and a student; he then shot himself in a murder-suicide event.

In December 2015, San Bernardino witnessed one of the most terrible attacks, where 14 people were killed and more than 20 injured when two shooters opened fire during a seminar and a Christmas party for county workers.