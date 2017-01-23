Jorge Calvo

Pioneering latinamerican fine cuisine

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

The first impression that Peruvian Jorge Calvo delivers when you meet him is trust, kindness, security and sympathy. Looking into his story, you rapidly can see that he is a man who has carved his way into a complex world, has believed that he can conquer his dreams, and has fought with determination to make them come true. Hard work and dedication are his mantras.

Jorge Calvo is the Chef and owner of the renowned Mango Peruvian Cuisine restaurant, located in downtown St. Louis. Together with his wife, Nora Calvo, they have operated restaurants for over 40 years, both in their native Peru and in Missouri.

The couple arrived to the United States in 1990 with hopes to continue their entrepreneurial dreams that already started to develop in their native country. Once here, they faced many challenges, and achieving the American dream, they live today, was not easy. For years they owned a catering service out of their home. Jorge worked in various restaurant kitchens and as a car salesman. Nora also worked as a babysitter and together they made enough to pay their bills and live comfortably with their four children.

The Calvo family partnered with Paul and Sherry Sawchak to get in the restaurant business, and in 2004 they opened Mango in Shrewsbury, Missouri. The restaurant gained popularity over the years and in 2009 it was moved to downtown St. Louis.

Away from the areas where traditionally the city’s Latin food businesses are located, this restaurant breaks with stereotypes and offers a unique and different experience. Mango has been characterized not only by presenting an exquisite menu with the best of the Peruvian gastronomy, but also by having an elegant and pleasant facility giving the customer a great experience.

The restaurant has gain great popularity winning innumerable prizes and achievements. Because of this, Red Latina wanted to emphasize this success in one of the persons who made this possible: Jorge Calvo. He is undoubtedly one of the men who have helped setting a positive pattern for the Hispanic community of St. Louis, giving more exposure to traditional Hispanic gastronomy, being a successful entrepreneur and inspiring everyone by his example.

What was your biggest challenge to open a new business as a Hispanic entrepreneur?

My biggest challenge was indeed that a lot of people in Saint Louis knew very little about Peru, our culinary and about our own ingredients and techniques that make our food one of the best around the world.

What do you think is your biggest contribution (professionally speaking) to the Hispanic community of Missouri, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?

I think my story resonates with so many people who have migrated to another country in search for better opportunities for their families. We faced struggles like everyone else, but in the end, we persevered and have made a great example of the American dream. We brought the first and only Peruvian restaurant to St Louis and have survived in a fickle and very challenging industry. Today, St Louis is home to cuisines from all over the world. I’d like to think that we had a small part in helping create a more culturally diverse St Louis where everyone feels included and welcome.

What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face?

While there are obvious language and cultural challenges, the biggest obstacle facing young Hispanics is lack of immigration reform and the many challenges that come with not being able to get a higher education, earn a college degree and work outside of the labor/service industries. I am talking about young people who have lived here all of their lives but because of their Parent’s immigration status, are not able to strive to achieve their highest potential as young professionals.

Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?

I would say, don’t be afraid of dreaming big and aiming high, no matter how impossible the road may seem. You deserve to achieve your dreams like everyone else so don’t give up! Pick yourself up, remain positive and don’t settle for anything less than what you want. Hard work and determination will get you to where you want to be, as long as you are not afraid of taking a few steps back to get there.