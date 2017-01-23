Jorge Calvo Pioneering Latinamerican Fine Cuisine
Jorge Calvo
Pioneering latinamerican fine cuisine
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
The first impression that Peruvian Jorge Calvo delivers when you meet him is trust, kindness, security and sympathy. Looking into his story, you rapidly can see that he is a man who has carved his way into a complex world, has believed that he can conquer his dreams, and has fought with determination to make them come true. Hard work and dedication are his mantras.
Jorge Calvo is the Chef and owner of the renowned Mango Peruvian Cuisine restaurant, located in downtown St. Louis. Together with his wife, Nora Calvo, they have operated restaurants for over 40 years, both in their native Peru and in Missouri.
The couple arrived to the United States in 1990 with hopes to continue their entrepreneurial dreams that already started to develop in their native country. Once here, they faced many challenges, and achieving the American dream, they live today, was not easy. For years they owned a catering service out of their home. Jorge worked in various restaurant kitchens and as a car salesman. Nora also worked as a babysitter and together they made enough to pay their bills and live comfortably with their four children.
The Calvo family partnered with Paul and Sherry Sawchak to get in the restaurant business, and in 2004 they opened Mango in Shrewsbury, Missouri. The restaurant gained popularity over the years and in 2009 it was moved to downtown St. Louis.
Away from the areas where traditionally the city’s Latin food businesses are located, this restaurant breaks with stereotypes and offers a unique and different experience. Mango has been characterized not only by presenting an exquisite menu with the best of the Peruvian gastronomy, but also by having an elegant and pleasant facility giving the customer a great experience.
The restaurant has gain great popularity winning innumerable prizes and achievements. Because of this, Red Latina wanted to emphasize this success in one of the persons who made this possible: Jorge Calvo. He is undoubtedly one of the men who have helped setting a positive pattern for the Hispanic community of St. Louis, giving more exposure to traditional Hispanic gastronomy, being a successful entrepreneur and inspiring everyone by his example.
What was your biggest challenge to open a new business as a Hispanic entrepreneur?
My biggest challenge was indeed that a lot of people in Saint Louis knew very little about Peru, our culinary and about our own ingredients and techniques that make our food one of the best around the world.
What do you think is your biggest contribution (professionally speaking) to the Hispanic community of Missouri, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?
I think my story resonates with so many people who have migrated to another country in search for better opportunities for their families. We faced struggles like everyone else, but in the end, we persevered and have made a great example of the American dream. We brought the first and only Peruvian restaurant to St Louis and have survived in a fickle and very challenging industry. Today, St Louis is home to cuisines from all over the world. I’d like to think that we had a small part in helping create a more culturally diverse St Louis where everyone feels included and welcome.
What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face?
While there are obvious language and cultural challenges, the biggest obstacle facing young Hispanics is lack of immigration reform and the many challenges that come with not being able to get a higher education, earn a college degree and work outside of the labor/service industries. I am talking about young people who have lived here all of their lives but because of their Parent’s immigration status, are not able to strive to achieve their highest potential as young professionals.
Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?
I would say, don’t be afraid of dreaming big and aiming high, no matter how impossible the road may seem. You deserve to achieve your dreams like everyone else so don’t give up! Pick yourself up, remain positive and don’t settle for anything less than what you want. Hard work and determination will get you to where you want to be, as long as you are not afraid of taking a few steps back to get there.
Jorge Calvo
Sabor Peruano con Determinación
Por Isabel Díaz del Castillo
La primera impresión que transmite el peruano Jorge Calvo al conocerlo es de confianza, amabilidad, seguridad y simpatía. Indagando más en su historia se descubre que es un hombre que se ha labrado camino en un mundo complejo, ha creído que puede conquistar sus sueños, y ha luchado con determinación para hacerlos realidad. El trabajo fuerte y la dedicación son sus consignas.
Jorge Calvo es el Chef y propietario del reconocido restaurante Mango Peruvian Cuisine, ubicado en el centro de St. Louis. Junto con su esposa Nora han operado restaurantes desde hace 40 años, tanto en su natal Perú como en Missouri.
La pareja llegó a Estados Unidos en 1990 con la esperanza de poder seguir con sus proyectos empresariales gastronómicos que ya habían empezado a desarrollar en su país, pero fueron muchos los desafíos que tuvieron que enfrentar, y lograr alcanzar el sueño americano que hoy viven no fue tan sencillo. Por años ofrecieron un servicio de catering, al mismo tiempo que Jorge trabajaba en cocinas de restaurantes y vendiendo carros, mientras Nora trabajaba como niñera para poder pagar las cuentas y subsistir con sus cuatro hijos.
La familia Calvo se asoció con Paul and Sherry Sawchak y en 2004 abrieron Mango en Shrewsbury, Missouri. El restaurante fue ganando popularidad con los años y en 2009 lo trasladaron al centro de St. Louis en el sector de Washington Avenue, donde se encuentra actualmente.
Alejado de los sectores donde tradicionalmente se asientan los negocios de comida latina de la ciudad, este restaurante rompe con los estereotipos y ofrece una experiencia diferente y única. Mango se ha caracterizado no sólo por presentar un exquisito menú con lo mejor de las delicias de la gastronomía peruana, sino además por tener unas instalaciones elegantes y amenas.
Si bien se podría hablar sobre los innumerables premios y logros del restaurante, Red Latina quiso hacer énfasis en una de las cabezas que ha liderado este proceso. Jorge Calvo es sin duda uno de los hombres que ha ayudado a sentar un precedente positivo para la comunidad hispana de St. Louis, dando a conocer más de la cultura gastronómica, siendo un exitoso empresario e inspirando a todos con su ejemplo.
R.L: ¿Cuál fue su mayor desafío para abrir un nuevo negocio como empresario hispano?
J.C: Mi mayor desafío fue que mucha gente en St. Louis sabía muy poco sobre el Perú, nuestra culinaria, nuestros ingredientes y técnicas que hacen que nuestra comida sea una de las mejores del mundo.
R.L: ¿Cuál cree que es su mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana de Missouri, especialmente para las generaciones más jóvenes que buscan hacer un cambio?
J.C: Creo que mi historia resuena con muchas personas que han emigrado a otro país en busca de mejores oportunidades para sus familias. Nos enfrentamos a luchas como todos los demás, pero al final, perseveramos y nos convertimos en un gran ejemplo del sueño americano. Trajimos el primer y único restaurante peruano a St. Louis y hemos sobrevivido en una industria voluble y muy desafiante. Hoy en día, St. Louis es hogar de las cocinas de todo el mundo. Me gustaría pensar que tuvimos una pequeña parte en ayudar a crear un St. Louis más diverso culturalmente, donde todo el mundo se siente incluido y bienvenido.
R.L: ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor desafío o retos que enfrentan los jóvenes hispanos en Estados Unidos?
J.C: Aunque hay desafíos claros de lenguaje y cultura, el mayor obstáculo que enfrentan los jóvenes hispanos es la falta de reforma migratoria y los muchos retos que se presentan al no poder obtener una educación superior, obtener un título universitario y trabajar fuera de las industrias de servicios. Estoy hablando de jóvenes que han vivido aquí toda su vida, pero debido a la situación de inmigración de sus padres, no pueden esforzarse por alcanzar su mayor potencial como jóvenes profesionales.
R.L: ¿Puede dejarnos un mensaje para motivar a los jóvenes latinos de la ciudad para que sigan construyendo sus sueños sin temor?
J.C: No tengan miedo de soñar grande y apuntando alto, no importa lo imposible que pueda parecer el camino. Ustedes merecen lograr sus sueños como todos los demás, así que ¡no se rindan! Manténganse firmes, sigan siendo positivos y no se conformen con nada menos de lo que quieren. El trabajo duro y la determinación les llevarán a donde ustedes quieren estar, siempre y cuando no tengan miedo de dar unos pasos atrás para llegar allí.