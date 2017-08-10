8/21/2017 – The Total Solar Eclipse
A Word from the Publisher
By Cecilia Velazquez
Do you know where you´re going to be on Monday, August 21? Wherever you are, you won´t want to miss the major celestial event of 2017: The Total Solar Eclipse. This remarkable eclipse will be visible across the entire continental United States, but have your eclipse glasses at the ready because this one will be easy to miss. The sun will be totally dark for grand total of 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The significance of the eclipse path passing over USA is that this is where the eclipse will have its greatest impact. The influence period of Solar Eclipse, traditionally last for one year. Another clue to what this eclipse means for the US is that it occurs at the Leo new moon. On the positive side, this double Leo emphasis personifies fiery and charismatic leadership that is strong-willed, dominant, and full of self-confidence. On the other hand, Leo can also be an arrogant, over controlling despot who is resistant to change. In the eclipse chart, the only planet that the Sun-Moon can “see” during this eclipse is Uranus (trine), and Uranus promotes progressive or revolutionary changes. All these clues lead to the idea that this eclipse has something important to say to Americans about our collective national pride (Leo) and a new (New Moon) and possibly different (Uranus) position for the United States as a leader in the global community.
According to astrologer Bill Meridian, there have been other eclipses in this series that have coincided with the end of major wars. Due to the intense alignment during any eclipse. Monday, August 21, is not a good day to schedule a major event, have an elective surgery, or sign an important contract. Although the Total Solar Eclipse will virtually eclipse all the other celestial events of this week, there are still some that can´t be ignored. A productive Mars-Saturn trine on Tuesday, August 22, opens the door for the second time this year for you to get a lot done because it´s easy to stay focused. Although progress may be slow, hard work and determination will bring amazing results. Then later on that same day the Sun shifts into Virgo, which indicates that the month ahead will be focused on a detailed analysis of the state of your work and your health. There are also two significant events on Friday, August 25. The first one is the end of the Saturn retrograde, which signals that, for the first time since last April, it´s time to break new ground on the structures that define your life. Venus also moves from Cancer into Leo on Friday. This sign change focuses on the dramatic side of love and finances.
The Sun and Mercury make and inferior conjunction on Saturday, August 26, which brings insights from the past or from the unconscious.
A rare total solar eclipse will pass directly over Carbondale, IL on the afternoon of August 21, so Sones de Mexico Ensemble is heading there to present “Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico” (a total eclipse passed over Mexico City in 1991) this one will be outdoors at Lemus Turley Park, 101 N Glenview in Carbondale.
Day becomes night. Temperatures drop. Jupiter, Venus and Mercury come into view. Birds retreat to their nests, and cicadas, crickets and frogs get loud.
The total eclipse occurs at exactly 1:21PM. There will be music both before and after, starting with Zenen Zeferino from Veracruz, Mexico with the Encuentro de Jaraneros of the Midwest. After a break to view the eclipse, Sones de México will perform beginning at 2PM.
Join us on the Dark Side of the Moon.
“Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico” is made possible with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Many others events will be around this eclipse in the estate.
8/21/2017 – El Eclipse Total Solar
Palabras del Editor
By Cecilia Velázquez
¿Sabes dónde estarás el lunes, 21 de agosto? Donde quiera que estés, no querrás perderte el evento celestial más importante de 2017: EL Eclipse Total de Sol. Este notable eclipse será visible a través de todo el territorio continental de los Estados Unidos, pero preparese con sus gafas listas para ver el eclipse, porque este será fácil de perderse. El sol estará totalmente oscuro por un total de 2 minutos y 40 segundos. La importancia de la trayectoria del eclipse que pasa sobre los EEUU es que éste es donde el eclipse tendrá su impacto más grande. El período de influencia del Eclipse Solar, tradicionalmente duran un año. Otra pista de lo que este eclipse significa para los Estados Unidos es que ocurre en la nueva luna de Leo. El lado positivo, es este doble énfasis de Leo que personifica un liderazgo ardiente y carismático fuertemente querido, dominante y lleno de confianza en sí mismo. Por otra parte, Leo también puede ser un déspota arrogante y controlador que es resistente al cambio. En el gráfico del eclipse, el único planeta que la Luna-Sol puede “Ver” durante este eclipse es Urano (trígono), y Urano promueve cambios progresivos o revolucionarios. Todas estas pistas llevan a la idea de que este eclipse tiene algo importante que decir a los estadounidenses acerca de nuestro orgullo nacional colectivo (Leo) y una nueva posición (Nueva Luna) y posiblemente diferente (Urano) para los Estados Unidos como líder en la comunidad global .
Según el astrólogo Bill Meridian, ha habido otros eclipses en esta serie que han coincidido con el final de las grandes guerras. Debido a la alineación intensa durante cualquier eclipse. Lunes, 21 de Agosto, no es un buen día para programar un evento importante, tener una cirugía mayor, o firmar un contrato importante. Aunque el Eclipse Total Solar prácticamente eclipsará todos los otros eventos celestes de esta semana, todavía hay algunos que no pueden ser ignorados. Un productivo trino de Marte-Saturno el martes, 22 de agosto, abre la puerta por segunda vez este año para que usted pueda hacer mucho porque es fácil mantenerse enfocado. Aunque el progreso puede ser lento, el trabajo duro y la determinación traerá resultados sorprendentes. Más tarde ese mismo día, el Sol cambia a Virgo, lo que indica que el mes que viene se centrará en un análisis detallado del estado de su trabajo y su salud. También hay dos eventos importantes el viernes 25 de agosto. El primero es el final de Saturno retrógrada, lo que indica que, por primera vez desde abril pasado, es momento de abrir nuevos caminos en las estructuras que definen su vida . Venus también se traslada de Cáncer a Leo el viernes. Este cambio de signo se centra en el lado dramático del amor y las finanzas. El Sol y Mercurio hacen una conjunción el sábado 26 de agosto, lo que trae recuerdos del pasado o del inconsciente.
Un raro eclipse solar total pasará directamente sobre Carbondale, IL por la tarde del 21 de agosto, Sones de México Ensemble se dirige allí para presentar “Más allá de la música: una geografía musical de México” (un eclipse total pasó por la ciudad de México en 1991 ) Este eclipse será al aire libre en Lemus Turley Park, 101 N Glenview en Carbondale.
El día se convierte en noche. Las temperaturas bajan. Júpiter, Venus y Mercurio están a la vista. Las aves se retiran a sus nidos, y las cigarras, los grillos y las ranas se cantan fuertemente.
El eclipse total ocurre exactamente a las 1:21 PM. Habrá música tanto antes como después, comenzando con Zenen Zeferino de Veracruz, México con el Encuentro de Jaraneros del Medio Oeste. Después de un descanso para ver el eclipse, Sones de México se presentará a partir de las 2PM.
Únase a nosotros en el lado oscuro de la Luna.
“Más allá de la música: una geografía musical de México” se hace posible con el apoyo del National Endowment for the Arts.
Mas Eventos estan programado por todo el estado.