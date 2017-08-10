8/21/2017 – The Total Solar Eclipse

A Word from the Publisher

By Cecilia Velazquez

Do you know where you´re going to be on Monday, August 21? Wherever you are, you won´t want to miss the major celestial event of 2017: The Total Solar Eclipse. This remarkable eclipse will be visible across the entire continental United States, but have your eclipse glasses at the ready because this one will be easy to miss. The sun will be totally dark for grand total of 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The significance of the eclipse path passing over USA is that this is where the eclipse will have its greatest impact. The influence period of Solar Eclipse, traditionally last for one year. Another clue to what this eclipse means for the US is that it occurs at the Leo new moon. On the positive side, this double Leo emphasis personifies fiery and charismatic leadership that is strong-willed, dominant, and full of self-confidence. On the other hand, Leo can also be an arrogant, over controlling despot who is resistant to change. In the eclipse chart, the only planet that the Sun-Moon can “see” during this eclipse is Uranus (trine), and Uranus promotes progressive or revolutionary changes. All these clues lead to the idea that this eclipse has something important to say to Americans about our collective national pride (Leo) and a new (New Moon) and possibly different (Uranus) position for the United States as a leader in the global community.

According to astrologer Bill Meridian, there have been other eclipses in this series that have coincided with the end of major wars. Due to the intense alignment during any eclipse. Monday, August 21, is not a good day to schedule a major event, have an elective surgery, or sign an important contract. Although the Total Solar Eclipse will virtually eclipse all the other celestial events of this week, there are still some that can´t be ignored. A productive Mars-Saturn trine on Tuesday, August 22, opens the door for the second time this year for you to get a lot done because it´s easy to stay focused. Although progress may be slow, hard work and determination will bring amazing results. Then later on that same day the Sun shifts into Virgo, which indicates that the month ahead will be focused on a detailed analysis of the state of your work and your health. There are also two significant events on Friday, August 25. The first one is the end of the Saturn retrograde, which signals that, for the first time since last April, it´s time to break new ground on the structures that define your life. Venus also moves from Cancer into Leo on Friday. This sign change focuses on the dramatic side of love and finances.

The Sun and Mercury make and inferior conjunction on Saturday, August 26, which brings insights from the past or from the unconscious.

A rare total solar eclipse will pass directly over Carbondale, IL on the afternoon of August 21, so Sones de Mexico Ensemble is heading there to present “Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico” (a total eclipse passed over Mexico City in 1991) this one will be outdoors at Lemus Turley Park, 101 N Glenview in Carbondale.

Day becomes night. Temperatures drop. Jupiter, Venus and Mercury come into view. Birds retreat to their nests, and cicadas, crickets and frogs get loud.

The total eclipse occurs at exactly 1:21PM. There will be music both before and after, starting with Zenen Zeferino from Veracruz, Mexico with the Encuentro de Jaraneros of the Midwest. After a break to view the eclipse, Sones de México will perform beginning at 2PM.

Join us on the Dark Side of the Moon.

“Beyond the Music: A Musical Geography of Mexico” is made possible with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Many others events will be around this eclipse in the estate.