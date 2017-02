March 3 – May 28, 2017 1st Floor

Opening Reception Friday March 3rd, 5-8pm

St. Louis. Infinite Painting is a solo exhibition of paintings by Leo Ray, an Israel based artist. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition in the U.S. On entering the gallery, visitors are greeted by an enormous blue and black wall of densely installed paintings. The installation of the contemplative blue field was intentionally planned to mark the transition between the two sides of the gallery.

The Infinite Painting unfolds from right to left and depicts portraits of friends and family, dogs, cats, donkeys, and birds, in addition to a significant number of quotes from well-known paintings.

Each of the ninety-eight canvases are extensions of adjacent canvases and contain unifying elements of the entire Infinite Painting, allowing the viewer a chance for contemplation and reflection.

Reception parking is available at the Canisius lot located at the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Spring Avenue.

Leo Ray, Infinite Painting will open with a public reception 5-8 p.m Friday, March 3, and will remain on view through May 28, 2017. Both the reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

Leo Ray, Infinite Painting is made possibly by the generous support of the Winter Family Collection.

Saint Louis University Museum of Art

The Saint Louis University Museum of Art is located on the campus of Saint Louis University, at 3663 Lindell Boulevard. Regular hours are 11a.m. to 4p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, and 11a.m. to 8p.m. on the first Friday of the month. The museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

For more information, call 314-977-6631, visit sluma.slu.edu, or follow the museum on Facebook and Twitter.