Ferguson-Florissant School District offers Early Education Programs

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 27. If you have a young child, birth to age 5, and live in the Ferguson-Florissant School District your child is eligible to enroll in the district’s early education programs.

A free quality preschool experience with degreed, certified teachers is available to district children. Three-year-olds attend class two mornings per week; 4-year-olds attend three or four half-days. Families receive Parents as Teachers personal visits.

A free developmental screening is designed for all young children, ages 3 months to 5 years. Hearing and vision are also checked. If any type of concern is indicated, in-depth testing is offered.

For children ages’ birth to 5 years, Parents as Teachers offers a free program for all families. PAT provides free personal visits, parent-child activities, developmental information, screenings and prenatal visits. This free program with degreed, certified parent educators is available to all families who choose to participate.

LINK Family Time is daytime program for parents and their children from birth to age 5. Opportunities to experience a wide range of social, motor, sensory, and creative learning activities in preschool like setting are provided.

The district’s Child Development Centers are open to all. These centers o­ffer excellent, year-round care and education that helps prepare your child for school. For information call (314) 506-9472 or visit our website, www.fergflor.org

Don’t wait. Enroll today! Limited spaces available in some programs. Call 314-506-9066 or email: earlyed@fergflor.org