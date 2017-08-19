917: All the Active Hate Groups across the Country – 22 in Missouri

917 is the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”

“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.

Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the group.

Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.

But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.

ACT for America

American Vanguard

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Aryan Strikeforce

Church of Israel

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.

Council of Conservative Citizens

Invictus Books

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Mass Resistance Missouri

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

New Black Panther Party

Southern National Congress

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

White Boy Society