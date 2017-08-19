917: All the Active Hate Groups across the Country – 22 in Missouri

917 is the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”
“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.
Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the group.
Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.
But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.
Scroll down to see the groups in Missouri.
ACT for America
American Vanguard
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Aryan Strikeforce
Church of Israel
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.
Council of Conservative Citizens
Invictus Books
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Mass Resistance Missouri
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
New Black Panther Party
Southern National Congress
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
White Boy Society
917 son todos los grupos de odio activos en el país – 22 en Missouri
917 es el número de grupos de odio que operan en los Estados Unidos, según datos del Southern Poverty Law Center. El grupo activista sin fines de lucro con sede en Alabama rastrea los crímenes contra derechos civiles y de odio, y define a un grupo de odio como una organización con “creencias o prácticas que atacan o dañan a toda una clase de personas por sus características inmutables”.
“En el transcurso de un año, tenemos un equipo de investigadores que registra la internet para publicaciones racistas y actividades del mundo real para averiguar qué grupos existen, qué grupos siguen activos y qué grupos vienen”, dijo Ryan Lenz, Reportero investigador del proyecto Hatewatch del SPLC.
Algunos son clasificados como grupos anti-LGBT, y algunos son separatistas negros, que no creen en el matrimonio interracial y quieren una nación sólo para los negros, según el grupo.
Algunos críticos del SPLC dicen que el activismo de los grupos influye en la categorización de los mismos.
Sin embargo, dado que el FBI no realiza un seguimiento de los grupos de odio internos, la cuenta del SPLC es ampliamente aceptada.
Desplácese hacia abajo para ver los grupos en Missouri.
ACT for America
American Vanguard
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Aryan Strikeforce
Church of Israel
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.
Council of Conservative Citizens
Invictus Books
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Mass Resistance Missouri
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
New Black Panther Party
Southern National Congress
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
White Boy Society