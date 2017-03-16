A Body was found at Silver Lake and might be connected to fatal house fire
GLEN CARBON, Ill. March 16 – A body was found in a Highland lake a few hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning, earlier that morning a baby was rescued from a submerged car.
Emergency crews were called to Silver Lake, on Highway 143, after a vehicle went into it around 5:30 a.m. “One of our paramedics had jumped in the water already and retrieved an infant from the water,” Highland Fire Department Captain Brad Menz said. The condition of the baby has not been released.
Then around 11:30 a.m., the Madison County Coroner’s office was called to Silver Lake after a body was found partially submerged in the water just below Highway 143. Three hours before that, officials in Glen Carbon found the body of an adult inside a home that caught fire in Glen Carbon.
six children who lived in the home at the time of the fire were accounted for, two of the children ran to a nearby Walmart to call 911 for help when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire has not been made available. No other details have been released.
Information from KMOV was used for this article.
Un cuerpo fue encontrado en Silver Lake y podría estar conectado con incendio fatal de una casa
GLEN CARBON, Ill. Marzo 16. Un cuerpo fue encontrado en un lago en Highland horas después de que otro cuerpo fuera encontrado después de un incendio en Glen Carbon la mañana del jueves, antes de estos dos hallazgos un bebé fue rescatado de un automóvil sumergido.
Las tripulaciones de emergencia fueron llamadas a Silver Lake, en la autopista 143, luego de que un vehículo se sumergió alrededor de las 5:30 de la mañana. “Uno de nuestros paramédicos ya había saltado en el agua y había rescatado a un bebé del agua”, dijo Brad Menz, . La condición del bebé no ha sido publicada.
Luego alrededor de las 11:30 am, la oficina forense del condado de Madison fue llamada a Silver Lake cuando un cuerpo fue encontrado parcialmente sumergido en el agua justo debajo de la carretera 143. Tres horas antes, funcionarios de Glen Carbon encontraron el cuerpo de un adulto dentro de una casa que se incendió en Glen Carbon.
Seis niños que vivían en la casa en el momento del incendio fueron contabilizados, dos de los niños corrieron a un Walmart cercano para llamar al 911 y pedir ayuda cuando el incendio estalló.
La causa del incendio no se ha sido puesto a disposición de los medios. No se han publicado otros detalles.
Se utilizó información de KMOV para este artículo.