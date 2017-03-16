A Body was found at Silver Lake and might be connected to fatal house fire

GLEN CARBON, Ill. March 16 – A body was found in a Highland lake a few hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning, earlier that morning a baby was rescued from a submerged car.

Emergency crews were called to Silver Lake, on Highway 143, after a vehicle went into it around 5:30 a.m. “One of our paramedics had jumped in the water already and retrieved an infant from the water,” Highland Fire Department Captain Brad Menz said. The condition of the baby has not been released.

Then around 11:30 a.m., the Madison County Coroner’s office was called to Silver Lake after a body was found partially submerged in the water just below Highway 143. Three hours before that, officials in Glen Carbon found the body of an adult inside a home that caught fire in Glen Carbon.

six children who lived in the home at the time of the fire were accounted for, two of the children ran to a nearby Walmart to call 911 for help when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire has not been made available. No other details have been released.

Information from KMOV was used for this article.