A child was accidentally shot, killed by a 9-year-old in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 15. A 12-year-old victim was shot and killed by a 9-year-old boy while they were playing with a gun they found, which it discharged, striking the victim in the head.

The incident occurred at 3300 block of Michigan just before 11 p.m in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators said they classified the shooting as “accidental.”