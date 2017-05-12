A Clean Car is Money in the Bank
Purchasing a new car is a major financial investment. Keeping it clean is an easy and inexpensive way to protect its resale and trade-in value, says the non-profit Car Care Council.
“Many motorists procrastinate when it comes to cleaning their vehicles,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “Whether you do it yourself or have it cleaned professionally, proactively keeping your car clean on the outside, and tidy on the inside, will pay big dividends when it comes to maintaining your vehicle’s value over time.”
The Car Care Council suggests five simple steps to keep a vehicle clean, helping protect it from the elements and preserve its value.
- Declutter – Start the cleaning process by removing excess clutter from inside the car as it can be distracting and hazardous, especially when debris finds its way near the gas and brake pedals. Don’t forget to clear out items that have accumulated in the trunk as they can add extra weight and reduce fuel efficiency.
- Clean the Interior – The next step is to thoroughly clean the interior, wash the windows, and clean and install floor mats. Be sure to vacuum on a regular basis. A clean and orderly interior allows you spot issues in the cabin so you can get them repaired before they get worse.
- Wash the Exterior – Give your car a good wash from top to bottom using products specifically made for automobiles. Always clean the tires and wheels before washing the body, and don’t use the same washing mitt or cloth for both.
- Wax Twice a Year – Waxing not only protects a vehicle’s finish, but it also makes subsequent washing easier. Before proceeding, make sure there are no foreign particles on the paint. It is important to note that waxing should be done in the shade, not direct sunlight.
- Fix Chips – If you find minor paint damage, cover the paint chips as quickly as possible to prevent further damage. For a quick fix until you can get paint touchup supplies, dab a little clear nail polish on the scratch.
The Car Care Council is the source of information for the “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council’s online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council’s consumer education website at www.carcare.org.
Un automóvil limpio es como tener dinero en el banco
Comprar un auto nuevo es una importante inversión económica. Mantenerlo limpio es una manera fácil y barata de proteger su valor de reventa y recompra, según la organización sin fines de lucro Car Care Council.
“Muchos automovilistas postergan la limpieza de sus vehículos”, dijo Rich White, director ejecutivo del Car Care Council. “Independientemente de que lo limpie usted mismo o lo haga limpiar profesionalmente, ser proactivo en mantener limpio el exterior del auto y mantener ordenado el interior, comportará cuantiosos beneficios a la hora de conservar el valor de su vehículo en el tiempo”.
El Car Care Council sugiere cinco pasos sencillos para mantener limpio el vehículo, que lo protegerá de los elementos y preservará su valor:
- Despejar: Para empezar la limpieza, elimine cualquier desorden en el interior del auto, ya que puede ser una distracción y peligroso, especialmente cuando los escombros se encuentran cerca de los pedales de gas y freno. No olvide quitar los artículos que se hayan acumulado en el baúl, debido a que pueden añadir peso y reducir el consumo eficiente del combustible.
- Limpiar el interior: El paso siguiente es limpiar a fondo el interior del vehículo, lavar las ventanas, y limpiar y colocar alfombrillas. Asegúrese de pasar la aspiradora regularmente. Un interior limpio y ordenado le permite detectar problemas en la cabina, para que pueda hacer cualquier reparación antes de que empeoren.
- Lavar el exterior: Haga una limpieza profunda del auto usando productos hechos especialmente para automóviles. Limpie siempre los neumáticos y las ruedas antes de lavar la carrocería, y utilice un guante distinto para cada uno.
- Aplicar la cera dos veces al año: La cera no sólo protege el acabado del vehículo, sino que también facilitará los lavados posteriores. Antes de proceder, asegúrese de que no hayan partículas extrañas en la pintura. Es importante tener en cuenta que el encerado debería hacerse en la sombra, sin exponer el auto a la luz solar directa.
- Arregle la pintura descascarada: Si encuentra daños menores en la pintura, cubra la pintura descascarada lo antes posible para evitar daños mayores. Un remedio rápido que puede hacer en lo que consigue los productos necesarios para retocar la pintura es pasar un poco de esmalte de uñas transparente sobre el rayado.
El Car Care Council es la fuente de información para la campaña de educación del consumidor “Be Car Care Aware” (Esté consciente del cuidado de su auto), que promueve los beneficios para el consumidor de ocuparse regularmente del cuidado, el mantenimiento y la reparación de su vehículo. Para obtener las últimas noticias relacionadas con el cuidado de su auto, visite la sección de prensa de nuestro sitio en http://media.carcare.org. Para solicitar una copia gratuita de la popular Car Care Guide (La Guía de Cuidado del Auto), visite nuestro sitio de educación del consumidor en www.carcare.org.