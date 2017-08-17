A Few Economic Indicators To Watch The Rest Of 2017
According to the Washington Post, economic growth was slow in the United States during the first quarter of 2017, moving along at only 0.7 percent.
The number is a big drop off from the 2.1 percent growth experienced by the nation in the final quarter of 2016 and a long way from President Donald Trump’s promise of 3 percent economic growth during his time in office.
It hasn’t been all bad news on the economic front thus far in 2017. In the wake of what is turning out to be a volatile and unpredictable presidency, the stock market, which usually swings on every little tick of news – economic or not – has been quiet. In fact it continues the steady growth that it has shown for nearly a decade.
Financial adviser Stephen Ng (www.stephenngfg.com) says he doesn’t know how long this strong market performance will continue, but does know it can’t last forever.
“When the market is up, you have to be careful,” says Ng, author of the book 10 Financial Mistakes You Should Avoid. “You need to make sure you have strategies in place for when the market drops.”
The stock market is one thing Ng will have his eye on as we move into the second half of 2017, along with a couple of other financial related items:
• Inflation. Prices could be going up in the U.S. and the increase could be pretty high if we limit imports or place tariffs on them, as Trump has talked about doing. Ng says the cheapest watermelon costs about $25 in Japan. Compare that to the U.S. where we might pay $5. But if the country clamps down on imports, we might start seeing $25 watermelons ourselves.
• Taxes and IRAs. Trump’s proposal to lower corporate and personal income taxes could provide a historic opportunity for people to convert their traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs. When you retire, you pay taxes on the money you withdraw on a traditional IRA, but you don’t pay taxes on money you withdraw from a Roth. So if taxes are lowered, people should consider taking advantage and convert to Roths. You would pay taxes when you convert, but likely at a lower rate than you might have in the distant future when you retire.
• The stock market. The market has been on an upward swing for the most part of about nine years. What goes up comes down. When the market is up, people need to be careful, but most people become complacent. Do you have a strategy to protect your portfolio when the market has its inevitable drop?
“The most stable approach is generally to maintain a well-diversified portfolio using a strategy appropriate for your time frame, personal goals and risk tolerance,” Ng says.
About Stephen Ng
Stephen Ng, founder and president of Stephen Ng Financial Group, is author of 10 Financial Mistakes You Should Avoid: Strategies Designed to Help Keep Your Money Safe and Growing (www.stephenngfg.com). Ng is a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and a Certified Estate Planner. He is also an Investment Advisor Representative with SagePoint Financial, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. He regularly holds financial management, retirement investing and insurance planning seminars at businesses, churches and non-profit organizations.
Algunos indicadores económicos para observar el resto de 2017
Según el Washington Post, el crecimiento económico fue lento en los Estados Unidos durante el primer trimestre de 2017, avanzando a sólo 0,7 por ciento.
El número es una gran caída del crecimiento de 2,1 por ciento experimentado por la nación en el último trimestre de 2016 y un largo camino desde la promesa del presidente Donald Trump de un crecimiento económico del 3 por ciento durante su tiempo en el cargo.
No ha sido todo una mala noticia en el frente económico hasta ahora en 2017. A raíz de lo que se está convirtiendo en una presidencia volátil e impredecible, el mercado de valores, que por lo general oscila en cada pequeña marca de noticias – económica o no – ha estado callado. De hecho, continúa el crecimiento constante que ha demostrado durante casi una década.
El asesor financiero Stephen Ng (www.stephenngfg.com) dice que no sabe cuánto tiempo este fuerte desempeño del mercado continuará, pero sabe que no puede durar para siempre.
“Cuando el mercado está para arriba, usted tiene que tener cuidado,” dice Ng, autor del libro 10 errores financieros que usted debe evitar. “Usted necesita asegurarse de que tiene estrategias en su lugar para cuando el mercado cae.”
El mercado de valores es una cosa Ng tendrá su ojo en como nos movemos en la segunda mitad de 2017, junto con un par de otros elementos financieros relacionados:
• Inflación. Los precios podrían subir en los Estados Unidos y el aumento podría ser bastante alto si limitamos las importaciones o colocamos aranceles sobre ellos, como Trump ha hablado de hacerlo. Ng dice que la sandía más barata cuesta alrededor de $ 25 en Japón. Compare eso con los Estados Unidos donde podríamos pagar $ 5. Pero si el país se aferra a las importaciones, podríamos comenzar a ver $ 25 sandías nosotros mismos.
• Impuestos y IRA. La propuesta de Trump de reducir los impuestos a la renta corporativos y personales podría proporcionar una oportunidad histórica para que la gente convierta sus IRA tradicionales en Roth IRA. Cuando se jubila, paga impuestos sobre el dinero que retira en un IRA tradicional, pero no paga impuestos sobre el dinero que retira de un Roth. Así que si los impuestos se reducen, la gente debería considerar tomar ventaja y convertir a Roths. Usted pagaría impuestos cuando usted se convierte, pero probablemente a una tasa más baja de lo que podría tener en un futuro lejano cuando se jubile.
• El mercado de valores. El mercado ha estado en una oscilación ascendente durante la mayor parte de aproximadamente nueve años. Lo que sube se reduce. Cuando el mercado está en marcha, la gente necesita tener cuidado, pero la mayoría de la gente se vuelve complaciente. ¿Tiene una estrategia para proteger su cartera cuando el mercado tiene su caída inevitable?
“El enfoque más estable es generalmente mantener una cartera bien diversificada usando una estrategia apropiada para su marco de tiempo, objetivos personales y tolerancia al riesgo”, dice Ng.
Acerca de Stephen Ng
Stephen Ng, fundador y presidente de Stephen Ng Financial Group, es autor de 10 errores financieros que debe evitar: Estrategias diseñadas para ayudar a mantener su dinero seguro y creciendo (www.stephenngfg.com). Ng es un Asegurador de Vida Chartered, Consultor Financiero Chartered y un Planificador de Fincas Certificado. También es Consejero de Inversiones Representante de SagePoint Financial, Inc., miembro de FINRA / SIPC. Realiza con regularidad seminarios de planificación financiera, inversión en retiro y planificación de seguros en empresas, iglesias y organizaciones sin fines de lucro.