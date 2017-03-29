A few severe storms possible tonight and again on Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 29. The St. Louis area could see a few severe storms tonight and again on Thursday. Today’s high will be in the upper 60s, with a windy and possibly stormy afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Expect additional storms and showers after 11 p.m.

Thunderstorms will move in from the southwest to northeast. Severe storms are expected in southwestern Missouri to weaken as they push northeastward toward the St. Louis Metro area and beyond I-70,damaging winds, isolated tornadoes or hail are possible.

On Thursday, severe thunderstorms may again move through the area in the afternoon, with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 47. Rain is expected on Friday with a cold front moving in and cooling things down. The high is forecast at 55 degrees and the low at 42.

There will be a chance for more showers on Sunday with a high at 68 and a low at 45 degrees that night.