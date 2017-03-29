A few severe storms possible tonight and again on Thursday
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 29. The St. Louis area could see a few severe storms tonight and again on Thursday. Today’s high will be in the upper 60s, with a windy and possibly stormy afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Expect additional storms and showers after 11 p.m.
Thunderstorms will move in from the southwest to northeast. Severe storms are expected in southwestern Missouri to weaken as they push northeastward toward the St. Louis Metro area and beyond I-70,damaging winds, isolated tornadoes or hail are possible.
On Thursday, severe thunderstorms may again move through the area in the afternoon, with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 47. Rain is expected on Friday with a cold front moving in and cooling things down. The high is forecast at 55 degrees and the low at 42.
There will be a chance for more showers on Sunday with a high at 68 and a low at 45 degrees that night.
Se esperan algunas tormentas fuertes esta noche y posiblemente el jueves
ST. LOUIS, MO. MARZO 29. El área de St. Louis podría ver algunas tormentas severas esta noche y otra vez el jueves. La temperatura máxima de hoy estará en la parte superior de los 60s, con una tarde con vientos y posiblemente tempestuosa, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional. Poca probabilidad de lluvias y tormentas eléctricas después de 11pm.
Las tormentas se moverán desde el suroeste al noreste. Se esperan fuertes tormentas en el suroeste de Missouri que se debilitarán mientras avanzan hacia el noreste hacia el área metropolitana de St. Louis y más allá del I-70, los vientos dañinos, los tornados aislados o el granizo son posibles.
El jueves, las tormentas severas pueden moverse de nuevo por la zona en la tarde, con un máximo de 71 grados y un mínimo de 47. Se espera lluvia el viernes con un frente frío moviéndose y enfriando las cosas. La máxima será de 55 grados y la mínima de 42.
Habrá una oportunidad para más lluvias el domingo con un máximo de 68 y un mínimo de 45 grados esa noche.