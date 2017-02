A Missouri prison inmate claims prison officials refused to protect him from violent attacks

ST. LOUIS, MO. February 20. A prison inmate in Missouri is suing the state alleging prison officers didn’t protect him from violent attacks by a cellmate.

The victim claims he was attacked in 2013, when for over two weeks he was beaten, raped and deprived of food by his cellmate. He alleges officials refused to protect him and never intervened.

According to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the inmate’s lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis seeks $10 million.

The inmate is from St. Louis County and is serving a 10-year sentence at the prison in Farmington. He is charged of attempted child kidnapping. He was also convicted of misdemeanor attempted sexual misconduct involving a child.