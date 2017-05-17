A place to build your dreams
TechShop is a community-based workshop and prototyping studio that allows people of all skill levels to come in and use industrial tools and equipment to build their own projects. It is a chain of membership-based, open-access, DIY workshops and fabrication studios, and has the goal to facilitate access to the tools of innovation.
The facility includes laser cutters, plastics and electronics labs, shops related with wood and metalworking, a textiles department, welding stations, and much more. Members also have open access to design software, featuring the Autodesk Design Suite.
Membership is available yearly and monthly, offering instructional classes (for kids and adults), events, and over $1 million worth of professional equipment and software
In St. Louis, TechShop is an 18,000-square-foot space where entrepreneurs, artists, makers, and more, come together to learn and work together. It is a fantastic place to express your creativity and be able to make virtually anything.
So if you have a project or business idea you want to develop but don’t have a facility or the tools to do it, Techshop is a great option to build your dream, definitely an opportunity you should not miss!
Un lugar para construír sus propios sueños
TechShop es un taller basado en la comunidad y el estudio de prototipos que permite a las personas sin importar su nivel de habilidad entrar y utilizar herramientas industriales y equipos para construir sus propios proyectos. Es una cadena de talleres basados en membresías de acceso abierto, de bricolaje y de fabricación, y tiene como objetivo facilitar el acceso a las herramientas de la innovación.
La instalación incluye cortadores láser, laboratorios de plásticos y electrónica, tiendas relacionadas con la madera y el metal, un departamento de textiles, estaciones de soldadura y mucho más. Los miembros también tienen acceso abierto a softwares de diseño, que incluyen Autodesk Design Suite.
La membresía está disponible anual y mensualmente, ofreciendo clases de instrucción (para niños y adultos), eventos y más de $ 1 millón de equipo profesional y software
En St. Louis, TechShop es un espacio de 18,000 pies cuadrados donde empresarios, artistas, fabricantes y otros, se reúnen para aprender y trabajar juntos. Es un fantástico lugar para expresar su creatividad y ser capaz de hacer prácticamente cualquier cosa.
Así que si usted tiene un proyecto o una idea de negocio que desea desarrollar, pero no tienen una instalación o las herramientas para hacerlo, Techshop es una gran opción para construir su sueño, sin duda una oportunidad que no debe perderse!