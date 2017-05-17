A place to build your dreams

TechShop is a community-based workshop and prototyping studio that allows people of all skill levels to come in and use industrial tools and equipment to build their own projects. It is a chain of membership-based, open-access, DIY workshops and fabrication studios, and has the goal to facilitate access to the tools of innovation.

The facility includes laser cutters, plastics and electronics labs, shops related with wood and metalworking, a textiles department, welding stations, and much more. Members also have open access to design software, featuring the Autodesk Design Suite.

Membership is available yearly and monthly, offering instructional classes (for kids and adults), events, and over $1 million worth of professional equipment and software

In St. Louis, TechShop is an 18,000-square-foot space where entrepreneurs, artists, makers, and more, come together to learn and work together. It is a fantastic place to express your creativity and be able to make virtually anything.

So if you have a project or business idea you want to develop but don’t have a facility or the tools to do it, Techshop is a great option to build your dream, definitely an opportunity you should not miss!



