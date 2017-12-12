A Runtamuffin Tale – Great Gift For Young Readers

Endearing Story Of Farm Animal Friendships Would Make Great Gift For Young Readers
West Palm Beach, FL, December 11, 2017 ― Life’s a real zoo at Legacy Farms, where 14 chickens, a couple of dogs and an assortment of horses with diverse temperaments learn to share their days on the sprawling homestead.
Based on the true life adventures of author Melissa Taylor’s charming chickens, A Runtamuffin Tale is a delightful new children’s book that follows the life of Runtamuffin — or Runti — a tiny chicken with a big personality. Runti becomes the first chicken brave enough to form a bond with one of the farm’s largest inhabitants — a beautiful horse named Mariett.
All the animals on the farm soon learn that differences in size and outward appearances don’t mean a thing in this colorful tale that subtly interweaves valuable life lessons on sharing, believing in yourself, love, friendship, anti-bullying and mutual respect.
The 57-page book, wonderfully illustrated by Marc Beauregard, targets children ages 6 to 12 and would make a treasured addition to any family’s home or elementary school library.
Author Melissa Taylor was born and raised in the small town of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Melissa’s mom filled her childhood home with animals, which cultivated Melissa’s love and desire to surround herself with all types of four- and two-legged creatures. She currently lives, owns and runs a farm with her husband in South Florida with 14 chickens, 34 horses, 5 dogs and a cockatiel.
For more information about Melissa and her children’s book, please visit: www.runtavision.com – A Runtamuffin Tale
###
Excerpt from Kirkus Review: “Whatever their temporary differences, the farm is a little family where everyone has fun. In her debut, Taylor provides warm scenarios of friendship, growing trust, and simple pleasures, such as splashing in puddles.”
Excerpt from The Portsmouth Review: “A Runtamuffin Tale is a children’s book that showcases a bucolic farm life and relationships between animals with an anthropomorphic flair. Semi-centered on a tiny hen called Runtamuffin (“Runti”), author Melissa Taylor based the story on the adventures of her real-life chickens on the farm. … A Runtamuffin Tale is a sweet and simple story filled with lessons on friendship and the different worlds we can live when a new friendship is cultivated.”
La apasionante historia de las amistades de los animales de granja sería un gran regalo para los lectores jóvenes
West Palm Beach, FL, 11 de diciembre de 2017 – Life es un verdadero zoológico en Legacy Farms, donde 14 pollos, un par de perros y una variedad de caballos con diversos temperamentos aprenden a compartir sus días en la extensa granja.
Basado en las aventuras de la vida real de las encantadoras gallinas de la autora Melissa Taylor, A Runtamuffin Tale es un nuevo y encantador libro para niños que sigue la vida de Runtamuffin, o Runti, un pollo pequeño con una gran personalidad. Runti se convierte en el primer pollo lo suficientemente valiente como para formar un vínculo con uno de los habitantes más grandes de la granja: un hermoso caballo llamado Mariett.
Todos los animales en la granja pronto aprenden que las diferencias de tamaño y apariencia exterior no significan nada en este cuento colorido que entreteje sutilmente valiosas lecciones de vida para compartir, creer en uno mismo, amor, amistad, anti-bullying y respeto mutuo.
El libro de 57 páginas, maravillosamente ilustrado por Marc Beauregard, apunta a niños de 6 a 12 años y sería una valiosa adición a la biblioteca de cualquier hogar familiar o escuela primaria.
La autora Melissa Taylor nació y creció en la pequeña ciudad de Nazaret, Pensilvania. La madre de Melissa llenó la casa de su infancia con animales, que cultivaron el amor y el deseo de Melissa de rodearse de todo tipo de criaturas de cuatro y dos patas. Actualmente vive, posee y dirige una granja con su esposo en el sur de la Florida con 14 pollos, 34 caballos, 5 perros y un periquito.
Para obtener más información sobre Melissa y su libro para niños, visite: www.runtavision.com
Un cuento de Runtamuffin – Descarga digital disponible en www.runtavision.com.
###
Extracto de Kirkus Review: “Sean cuales sean sus diferencias temporales, la granja es una pequeña familia donde todos se divierten. En su debut, Taylor ofrece cálidos escenarios de amistad, confianza creciente y placeres simples, como chapotear en charcos”.
Extracto de The Portsmouth Review: “A Runtamuffin Tale es un libro para niños que muestra una vida agrícola bucólica y las relaciones entre animales con un estilo antropomórfico. Semi-centrada en una pequeña gallina llamada Runtamuffin (” Runti “), la autora Melissa Taylor basó la historia en las aventuras de sus pollos de la vida real en la granja. … Un Cuento de Runtamuffin es una historia dulce y simple llena de lecciones sobre la amistad y los diferentes mundos en que podemos vivir cuando se cultiva una nueva amistad “.