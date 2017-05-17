A Word from the Publisher

This May Edition is very special for immigrants…

A lawyer may take you out of a problem or put you in a bigger one, so it is important when looking for legal aid to have at hand the reference of those who have made a good job and whom we can trust in to get out of a jam. I have experienced at first hand a deportation due to poor counseling by a lawyer who charged me and made me waste my precious time; he did not follow up my case properly and misinformed me. On the other hand, thanks to other good lawyers, who carefully represented me, managed to get be back into the country.

As I do not want somebody from my community to go through the same as me, this edition is dedicated to the lawyers aiding our St. Louis and Illinois Hispanic communities. I hope you never have to face a bigger problem, whether it is an accident, a migration case, the sale of a real estate, making a will, certifying documents, performing legal transactions, etc. And if you do, whatever the case is, I always recommend you to seek legal support.

When it comes to choosing a lawyer you have probably wondered as where to find one or how you know he/she is the proper one for you. Several questions arise during the process. You must bear in mind several criteria when choosing a lawyer, as well as the priority of such criteria.

First of all, trust… This is a core value when choosing a lawyer. In the end, we are going to tell him/her a problem and provide personal and probably confidential information. That is why it is of importance that we trust our lawyer, who can be recommended by a friend or an acquaintance and, that he/she is honest. Besides, the responsibility and safety he/she can transmits us is of the essence.

Then, opinions… The fact that our lawyer is recommended by someone is an important factor when choosing one. Opinions may come by persons who are close to us. In any case, opinions will give us objective information on the lawyer we are thinking of hiring.

Experience… and/or level of expertise are important as well. Thus, if we are choosing a lawyer and we are in doubt between two we trust, then we pick the more experienced one.

Fees… This is a core criterion when choosing a lawyer. It may be even more important than trust. This is why. If I have to choose from several lawyers and all of them offer a similar budget, then I will pick the one who was recommended to me or the one with greater expertise (as long as the difference on fees is minimum.)

Geographical location… This is important, but not the most important when choosing a lawyer. It also depends on the importance of the case in question. It is obvious that we are not going to choose a lawyer who is 1,000 miles away from us, as much as he/she was recommended. Then, the geographical criterion is implant, but it will be below the ones mentioned above.

These are the most frequent criteria to bear in mind during the process of choosing out a lawyer. The personal order we give to them is also important. What is most important for me, for example: Is he/she closer to my house than cheaper? Or, is it more important that he/she is a specialist although located in another city? Well, the order depends on the particular situation of each one of us, but we are all probably interested in his/her expertise in our type of case. The same happens with trust. According to the opinion of the lawyers interviewed, trust is the most important of all. Therefore, we probably prefer a recommended lawyer to one with lots of experience, of whom we do not know nothing else.

I hope you have more certainty when choosing a lawyer with these pieces of advice.