A Word from the Publisher
This May Edition is very special for immigrants…
A lawyer may take you out of a problem or put you in a bigger one, so it is important when looking for legal aid to have at hand the reference of those who have made a good job and whom we can trust in to get out of a jam. I have experienced at first hand a deportation due to poor counseling by a lawyer who charged me and made me waste my precious time; he did not follow up my case properly and misinformed me. On the other hand, thanks to other good lawyers, who carefully represented me, managed to get be back into the country.
As I do not want somebody from my community to go through the same as me, this edition is dedicated to the lawyers aiding our St. Louis and Illinois Hispanic communities. I hope you never have to face a bigger problem, whether it is an accident, a migration case, the sale of a real estate, making a will, certifying documents, performing legal transactions, etc. And if you do, whatever the case is, I always recommend you to seek legal support.
When it comes to choosing a lawyer you have probably wondered as where to find one or how you know he/she is the proper one for you. Several questions arise during the process. You must bear in mind several criteria when choosing a lawyer, as well as the priority of such criteria.
First of all, trust… This is a core value when choosing a lawyer. In the end, we are going to tell him/her a problem and provide personal and probably confidential information. That is why it is of importance that we trust our lawyer, who can be recommended by a friend or an acquaintance and, that he/she is honest. Besides, the responsibility and safety he/she can transmits us is of the essence.
Then, opinions… The fact that our lawyer is recommended by someone is an important factor when choosing one. Opinions may come by persons who are close to us. In any case, opinions will give us objective information on the lawyer we are thinking of hiring.
Experience… and/or level of expertise are important as well. Thus, if we are choosing a lawyer and we are in doubt between two we trust, then we pick the more experienced one.
Fees… This is a core criterion when choosing a lawyer. It may be even more important than trust. This is why. If I have to choose from several lawyers and all of them offer a similar budget, then I will pick the one who was recommended to me or the one with greater expertise (as long as the difference on fees is minimum.)
Geographical location… This is important, but not the most important when choosing a lawyer. It also depends on the importance of the case in question. It is obvious that we are not going to choose a lawyer who is 1,000 miles away from us, as much as he/she was recommended. Then, the geographical criterion is implant, but it will be below the ones mentioned above.
These are the most frequent criteria to bear in mind during the process of choosing out a lawyer. The personal order we give to them is also important. What is most important for me, for example: Is he/she closer to my house than cheaper? Or, is it more important that he/she is a specialist although located in another city? Well, the order depends on the particular situation of each one of us, but we are all probably interested in his/her expertise in our type of case. The same happens with trust. According to the opinion of the lawyers interviewed, trust is the most important of all. Therefore, we probably prefer a recommended lawyer to one with lots of experience, of whom we do not know nothing else.
I hope you have more certainty when choosing a lawyer with these pieces of advice.
Palabras del Editor
La edición de Mayo es muy importante para los immigrantes…
Un abogado te puede sacar de un problema o te puede meter en otro más grande, así que es muy importante que cuando busquemos ayuda legal, tengamos a la mano las referencias de aquellos que han realizado un buen trabajo y nos dan la confianza para salir de cualquier apuro. Yo mejor que muchos experimente en carne propia una deportación por la mala asesoría de un abogado que además de cobrarme me hizo perder tiempo valioso, no dio seguimiento correcto a mi caso y me mal informo; pero, por otro lado; gracias a otros buenos abogados, que me representaron con cuidado y lograron que pudiese regresar a este país.
Como no deseo que nadie de mi comunidad pase por el calvario por el que yo pase, es que esta edición se la dedicamos a los abogados que atienden a nuestra comunidad Hispana en St. Louis e Illinois; espero que nunca tengan un problema mayor, ya sea un accidente, un caso migratorio, la compra o venta de un inmueble, hacer un testamento, certificar documentos, realizar transacciones legales, ,etc… cualquiera que sea el caso siempre les recomiendo acudan a la ayuda legal.
Pero para poder elegir a un abogado, seguro que te has preguntado aspectos como dónde encontrarlo o cómo saber cuál es el más adecuado para ti. Diversas preguntas surgen durante el proceso de elección de un abogado. Debes tener varios criterios a tomar en cuenta en el momento de elegir a un abogado; así como el orden de importancia de los mismos.
Primeramente, la confianza…. Este es un valor fundamental si tenemos que elegir a un abogado. Al fin y al cabo, vamos a tener que contarle un problema y facilitarle información personal y probablemente confidencial. Por tanto, es importante que nuestro abogado sea de confianza, recomendado por un amigo o conocido y que sea honesto. Además de la responsabilidad y la seguridad que nos transmita.
Posteriormente las opiniones…. El hecho de que nuestro abogado sea recomendado por alguien es un factor muy importante en el momento de elegir a un abogado. Las opiniones pueden estar hechas por alguien cercano a nosotros. En cualquier caso, las opiniones nos darán información objetiva sobre el abogado que estamos pensando contratar.
La Experiencia…. y/o nivel de especialista del mismo son criterios muy importantes también. Así pues, si estamos eligiendo a un abogado y dudamos entre dos que nos generan mucha confianza, elegiremos al que tenga más experiencia de los dos.
Los Honorarios…. Este es uno de los puntos fundamentales en el momento de elegir a un abogado. Puede que para algunos sea más importante que la confianza. La cuestión aquí sería la siguiente. Si tengo que elegir entre varios abogados y todos me ofrecen un presupuesto parecido, elegiré el que me hayan recomendado o el que tenga más experiencia (siempre y cuando la diferencia en los honorarios sea mínima).
La ubicación geográfica…. Esto es importante, pero no lo más importante en el momento de elegir a un abogado. También depende de la importancia del caso en cuestión. Obviamente, no elegiremos a un abogado que esté a 1.000km de distancia de nuestra localidad, por mucho que nos lo hayan recomendado. Así pues, el criterio geográfico es importante, pero estaría por debajo de los mencionados anteriormente.
Estos son los criterios más frecuentes a tener en cuenta en el proceso de elección de un abogado. También es importante el orden personal que le demos a los mismos. ¿Qué es más importante para mí, que esté cerca de mi casa o que sea económico? ¿Que sea especialista, aunque esté en otra ciudad? Pues bien, el orden de los criterios ya depende de la situación particular de cada uno, pero probablemente a todos nos interesa que nuestro abogado tenga experiencia en la especialidad de nuestro caso. Lo mismo sucede con la confianza. Según la opinión de los abogados entrevistados, la confianza es el criterio más importante de todos. Por tanto, probablemente preferiremos a un abogado recomendado antes que uno que tenga mucha experiencia, pero del cual no sabemos nada más aparte de eso.
Espero que, con estos consejos, ahora tengan una mejor certeza al momento de su elección.