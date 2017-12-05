A Word from the Publisher

As this year comes to a close, we would like to thank you for the support that you have shown over the past 18 years since we started Red Latina.
We have started the seasonal festivities with much encouragement. We can hardly believe that the year is ending so soon. Time is moving fast. It feels like yesterday, when the divided country was witness to the inauguration of President Trump.
In recent months, we have been bombarded in the media with cases of sexual harassment. Many women have come forward to confess #MeToo #YoTambien on social media.
“If all women who have been sexually harassed or have suffered sexual abuse write ‘Me Too’ as a status on social media, we can convey to people the sense of the magnitude of the problem.” This is the suggestion that came to the actresses who were victims of the abuse of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. This is a problem that goes beyond the film studios. Milano launched a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo (me too) which has gone viral around the world and has been adapted in to different languages.
In this edition, we present some of those stories with the hopes to empower other women to share as a form of protest to these unfair and unethical actions.
It will never be a beautiful subject, but it is very important to expose the cases of harassment that happen in childhood. As healthy people, we must “WAKE UP!” to the reality of these stories. I ask that we empathize with the victims as if they were our own family. We as a society must work to prevent these acts from happening because they sometimes lead to worse crimes as form of retaliation that further destroys our communities.
By becoming aware of these stories, we will be more alert and attentive. This will help us to develop the courage to speak with and protect our children from these misfortunes. Seventy percent (70%) of cases of child abuse are committed by a family member or friend of the family. So, let’s work together to protect our children from these atrocities.
On the other hand, I invite you to read our new section “Reasons for Thought”, where we present very interesting topics,. We refer to those deep questions that many of us ask ourselves; where philosophers and teachers of ancestral knowledge try to answer.
Most people do not know where we came from, why we are here and where we are going. If anyone knows these three things, then he knows everything. There are different concepts about where we came from. According to one of them, we are composed of seven different bodies that come from seven planets. However, knowing only one concept is not enough. While we have a label as Mason, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, Catholic, we can have only one concept in particular and not all conceptions. But that’s the way, and that’s the key.
Enjoy this edition and fly high with the thought, we are mental energy. So make sure that your thoughts are positive, achieve everything that is proposed in 2018. But, for this we have to wish with the soul, believe firmly in us, plan a plan and put it into action. We are what we believe, Do not lose, FOCUS!! we come to be happy and to achieve it, is making others happy.
We come to this world to serve, and if we do not, WE DO NOT SERVE at all.
Thank you for following us on our website and Social Networks, remember that we publish daily the most relevant news of our city and you can read them in English or Spanish!
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
Esta edición cierra el año con todo nuestro agradecimiento por el apoyo que siempre nos han brindado a través de estos casi 18 años de que iniciamos Red Latina.
Hemos iniciado las fiestas de temporada con mucho ánimo, apenas podemos dar crédito que el año se terminase tan pronto, el tiempo se acelera, apenas era ayer cuando el país dividido, era testigo de la toma de posesión del nuevo Presidente Trump.
En estos últimos meses hemos tenido un bombardeo inagotable de casos de acoso sexual en todos los ámbitos sociales, impresionante la cantidad de mujeres que han dicho #MeToo #YoTambien, el hashtag que se ha hecho viral.
“Si todas las mujeres que han sido acosadas sexualmente o han sufrido abusos sexuales escriben ‘Me Too’ como estado en sus cuentas sociales, podremos transmitir a la gente el sentido de la magnitud del problema”. Esta es la sugerencia que le llegó a la actriz Alyssa Milano después de que estos días haya ido aflorando la larga lista de actrices que fueron víctimas de los abusos del magnate del cine Harvey Weinstein, un problema que va más allá de los estudios cinematográficos. Dicho y hecho. Milano lanzó una campaña en Twitter que con el hashtag MeToo (yo también) ha dado la vuelta al mundo y ha sido adaptado a unos cuantos idiomas., en esta edición presentamos algunas de esas historias que abren la puerta a que finalmente muchas mujeres se armen de valor y denuncien.
Nunca será un tema hermoso, pero es de suma importancia sacar a la luz los casos de acoso que suceden en la niñez, si nos consideramos personas sanas, seguramente nos enfermaría de rabia, escuchar este tipo de casos, sin duda nos DESPIERTA!!. Cualquiera de nosotros seriamos capaces de cometer las peores torturas en contra de aquellos que lastimasen a nuestros hijos y muchos podrían llegar a desear la muerte del perpetrador.
En la medida que conozcamos estos casos, en esa medida estaremos alerta y atentos, sabremos cómo hablar con nuestros hijos para protegerlos y evitar estas desgracias, el 70% de los casos de abuso infantil son causados por un familiar o amigo de la familia, de modo que, no perdamos de vista a nuestros hijos, es nuestra responsabilidad siempre estar al pendiente de ellos.
Por otro lado, los invito a leer nuestra nueva sección “Razones para el Pensamiento”, en donde presentamos temas muy interesantes, nos referimos a esas profundas preguntas que muchos nos hacemos; donde filósofos y maestros del conocimiento ancestral tratan de dar respuesta.
La mayoría de la gente No sabemos de donde hemos venido, por qué estamos aquí y hacia dónde vamos. Si alguien sabe estas tres cosas, entonces lo sabe todo. Hay diferentes conceptos acerca de donde hemos venido. Según uno de ellos, estamos compuestos de siete diferentes cuerpos que vienen de siete planetas. Sin embargo, conocer solamente un concepto no es suficiente. Mientras tengamos una etiqueta como masón, budista, hindú, cristiano, católico, podemos tener solo un concepto en particular y no todas las concepciones. Pero esa es la manera, y esa es la clave.
Disfruten esta edición y vuelen alto con el pensamiento, somos energía mental, así que asegúrense que sus pensamientos sean positivos, logren todo lo que se propongan en el 2018, pero, para ello tenemos que desearlo con el alma, creer firmemente en nosotros, planear un plan y ponerlo en acción, somos lo que creemos, No Te Distraigas!!, venimos a ser felices y para lograrlo, es haciendo felices a los demás.
Venimos a este mundo a servir, y si no lo hacemos, NO SERVIMOS para nada.
Gracias por seguirnos en nuestra página web y Redes Sociales, recuerda que publicamos diariamente las noticias más relevantes de nuestra ciudad y las puedes leer en inglés o en español!!