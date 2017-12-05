A Word from the Publisher

As this year comes to a close, we would like to thank you for the support that you have shown over the past 18 years since we started Red Latina.

We have started the seasonal festivities with much encouragement. We can hardly believe that the year is ending so soon. Time is moving fast. It feels like yesterday, when the divided country was witness to the inauguration of President Trump.

In recent months, we have been bombarded in the media with cases of sexual harassment. Many women have come forward to confess #MeToo #YoTambien on social media.

“If all women who have been sexually harassed or have suffered sexual abuse write ‘Me Too’ as a status on social media, we can convey to people the sense of the magnitude of the problem.” This is the suggestion that came to the actresses who were victims of the abuse of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. This is a problem that goes beyond the film studios. Milano launched a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo (me too) which has gone viral around the world and has been adapted in to different languages.

In this edition, we present some of those stories with the hopes to empower other women to share as a form of protest to these unfair and unethical actions.

It will never be a beautiful subject, but it is very important to expose the cases of harassment that happen in childhood. As healthy people, we must “WAKE UP!” to the reality of these stories. I ask that we empathize with the victims as if they were our own family. We as a society must work to prevent these acts from happening because they sometimes lead to worse crimes as form of retaliation that further destroys our communities.

By becoming aware of these stories, we will be more alert and attentive. This will help us to develop the courage to speak with and protect our children from these misfortunes. Seventy percent (70%) of cases of child abuse are committed by a family member or friend of the family. So, let’s work together to protect our children from these atrocities.

On the other hand, I invite you to read our new section “Reasons for Thought”, where we present very interesting topics,. We refer to those deep questions that many of us ask ourselves; where philosophers and teachers of ancestral knowledge try to answer.

Most people do not know where we came from, why we are here and where we are going. If anyone knows these three things, then he knows everything. There are different concepts about where we came from. According to one of them, we are composed of seven different bodies that come from seven planets. However, knowing only one concept is not enough. While we have a label as Mason, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, Catholic, we can have only one concept in particular and not all conceptions. But that’s the way, and that’s the key.

Enjoy this edition and fly high with the thought, we are mental energy. So make sure that your thoughts are positive, achieve everything that is proposed in 2018. But, for this we have to wish with the soul, believe firmly in us, plan a plan and put it into action. We are what we believe, Do not lose, FOCUS!! we come to be happy and to achieve it, is making others happy.

We come to this world to serve, and if we do not, WE DO NOT SERVE at all.

