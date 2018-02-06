A Word from the Publisher

1-15-2018.-The end of the year was the propitious time to review the goals and objectives we set ourselves in the beginning and take stock of what was achieved as well as what we did not achieve.

This task requires deep reflection. On the one hand, in the case of having specified what we set out to do, it generates a sense of satisfaction worth celebrating and thanking. In this scenario, we will surely have several people with whom to share that merit for having accompanied or supported us with what we were looking to achieve. It is the ideal scenario in which we feel at the top to return to set new challenges and move forward.

However, in the eagerness of the ambitious spirit of the human being, some people are eternally dissatisfied and are not allowed to enjoy their achievements thinking about what they lacked, without having the humility to thank what has been achieved and filled with frustrations that obscure any celebration.

On other occasions, like most situations in life, not everything is a clear blue sky. Sometimes we find that a certain percentage of what we proposed was not achieved satisfactorily.

It is then when our spirit and ability to overcome are put to the test and we have to analyze in more detail the reasons for that breach. Of the goals you did not achieve Why did not they happen? What was missing? What could you have done differently?

To evaluate the finished year: Review your beliefs and reflect: To what extent did you stop or limit your evolution in 2017? How much did you create in these 12 months? How much did you grow in and around you? Remember that first you build your inner empire and then that extrapolates to the external to materialize in the achievement of your goals.

Finally, I detail six keys that will help you achieve a greater number of New Year’s resolutions: set goals that are attainable but challenging, if they are very simple you will get bored, if they are too ambitious, you will end up frustrated; try that they can be measured, if not, it will not happen to be a dream; apply discipline, commitment is with the most important person in your life (you); Arrange a plan of action, and focus on fulfilling it, it is useless to write it and not see it again until the end of the year; go one step at a time, sometimes you will go slower, sometimes faster but never stop and remember to be patient as well as compassionate with yourself. Many times our most staunch critic is ourselves.

As of this month, you have another full year to try again to achieve what you want.

Here I will continue writing to accompany you on this wonderful trip.

Happy New Year of Purpose!