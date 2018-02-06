A Word from the Publisher

1-15-2018.-The end of the year was the propitious time to review the goals and objectives we set ourselves in the beginning and take stock of what was achieved as well as what we did not achieve.
This task requires deep reflection. On the one hand, in the case of having specified what we set out to do, it generates a sense of satisfaction worth celebrating and thanking. In this scenario, we will surely have several people with whom to share that merit for having accompanied or supported us with what we were looking to achieve. It is the ideal scenario in which we feel at the top to return to set new challenges and move forward.
However, in the eagerness of the ambitious spirit of the human being, some people are eternally dissatisfied and are not allowed to enjoy their achievements thinking about what they lacked, without having the humility to thank what has been achieved and filled with frustrations that obscure any celebration.
On other occasions, like most situations in life, not everything is a clear blue sky. Sometimes we find that a certain percentage of what we proposed was not achieved satisfactorily.
It is then when our spirit and ability to overcome are put to the test and we have to analyze in more detail the reasons for that breach. Of the goals you did not achieve Why did not they happen? What was missing? What could you have done differently?
To evaluate the finished year: Review your beliefs and reflect: To what extent did you stop or limit your evolution in 2017? How much did you create in these 12 months? How much did you grow in and around you? Remember that first you build your inner empire and then that extrapolates to the external to materialize in the achievement of your goals.
Finally, I detail six keys that will help you achieve a greater number of New Year’s resolutions: set goals that are attainable but challenging, if they are very simple you will get bored, if they are too ambitious, you will end up frustrated; try that they can be measured, if not, it will not happen to be a dream; apply discipline, commitment is with the most important person in your life (you); Arrange a plan of action, and focus on fulfilling it, it is useless to write it and not see it again until the end of the year; go one step at a time, sometimes you will go slower, sometimes faster but never stop and remember to be patient as well as compassionate with yourself. Many times our most staunch critic is ourselves.
As of this month, you have another full year to try again to achieve what you want.
Here I will continue writing to accompany you on this wonderful trip.
Happy New Year of Purpose!
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
1-15-2018.- El fin de año fue la época propicia para revisar las metas y objetivos que nos planteamos en sus inicios y hacer un balance de lo alcanzado así como también de lo que no logramos.
Esta tarea requiere de una profunda reflexión. Por una parte, en el caso de haber concretado lo que nos propusimos, genera una sensación de satisfacción digna de celebrar y agradecer. En este escenario, seguramente tendremos varias personas con quienes compartir ese mérito por habernos acompañado o apoyado con lo que buscábamos lograr. Se trata del panorama ideal en el que nos sentimos en la cima para volver a fijar nuevos retos y seguir adelante.
Sin embargo, en el afán del espíritu ambicioso del ser humano, algunas personas se muestran eternamente insatisfechas y no se permiten disfrutar sus logros pensando en lo que les faltó, sin tener la humildad de agradecer lo alcanzado y llenándose de frustraciones que opacan cualquier celebración.
En otras oportunidades, como la mayoría de las situaciones en la vida, no todo es un cielo azul y despejado. En ocasiones nos encontramos con que cierto porcentaje de lo que nos propusimos no se alcanzó de forma satisfactoria.
Es entonces cuando nuestro ánimo y capacidad de superación se ponen a prueba y nos corresponde analizar con más detalle los motivos de ese incumplimiento. De las metas que no lograste ¿Por qué no se dieron? ¿Qué faltó? ¿Qué pudiste haber hecho diferente?
Para evaluar el año terminado: Revisa tus creencias y reflexiona: ¿En qué medida te frenaron o limitaron tu evolución en 2017? ¿Qué tanto creaste en estos 12 meses? ¿Cuánto creciste hacia dentro y hacia tu alrededor? Recuerda que primero construyes tu imperio interior y luego eso se extrapola hacia lo externo para materializarse en el logro de tus metas.
Para finalizar, te detallo seis claves que te ayudarán a alcanzar una mayor cantidad de propósitos de año nuevo: plantéate metas alcanzables pero retadoras, si son muy sencillas te vas a aburrir, si son demasiado ambiciosas, terminarás frustrado; procura que puedan medirse, si no, no pasará de ser un sueño; aplica la disciplina, el compromiso es con la persona más importante de tu vida (tú); arma un plan de acción, y enfócate a cumplirlo, de nada sirve escribirlo y no volverlo a ver hasta el final del año; avanza un paso a la vez, algunas veces irás más lento, otras más rápido pero nunca te detengas y recuerda ser paciente además de compasivo contigo mismo. Muchas veces nuestro crítico más acérrimo somos nosotros mismos.
A partir de esta mes, tienes otro año completo para volver a intentar alcanzar lo que quieres.
Por aquí te seguiré escribiendo para acompañarte en este maravilloso viaje.
¡Feliz Año de Nuevos Propósitos!