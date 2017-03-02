A Word from the Publisher
The new changes for Red Latina are developing at a very crucial moment in the history of our country. The new president opened up a completely new perspective. His plans to build a wall, ban immigrants, and start trade wars, talk only about intolerance, not about expanding minds.
As for the discretion of the public scene, the current occupant of the White House apparently needs to put his name on every building, plane, and commercial establishment. For him is important to achieve higher ranking than the ones on his TV show Celebrity Apprentice. He needed to have the largest audience in history during his inauguration day, even if it required using alternative means to make it happen. However, thanks to this behavior, we all have lived weeks of uncertainty that has served as a catalyst for the transformation of our city.
No matter how hard and how long he will try, it is impossible to imagine how Donald Trump will keep all his promises. He has no experience, is not open-minded, has never been committed to service and is not humble.
After the massive marches around the nation including downtown St. Louis, there is a light of hope for many to initiate major changes that need to be made; all together, we can change the whole history of this great nation.
After moving to St. Louis in 1998 from Mexico City, I have met wonderful people of all shades of the color spectrum and I am proud to call St. Louis my home. There are always other points of view to tell a story, and I feel optimistic that the people of St. Louis have begun to become aware of the call to a process of change, which it is necessary the city to progress.
For the last 17 years, I have seen this city embrace diverse ethnicities from all over the world, and I am pleased that some of them have shared a little of themselves. St. Louis is a very diverse city that enhances the lives of those who are looking for a way to progress in these complex times for the world. We are committed to illuminate this part of our history. I hope you enjoy this edition “DIVERSITY MAKES AMERICA GREAT”, thanks to all those leaders who make this nation great. Leaders like these are the ones who will keep St. Louis on the map as an evolutionary and progressive city.
Palabras de la Editora
La nueva edición renovada de Red Latina está saliendo en un momento muy crucial en la historia de nuestro País. El nuevo presidente abrió una perspectiva completamente nueva; sus planes para construir un muro fronterizo, prohibir la entrada a los inmigrantes, y comenzar guerras comerciales, sólo hablan de intolerancia, y no de expandir la mente.
En cuanto a la discreción de la escena pública, el actual ocupante de la Casa Blanca al parecer necesita poner su nombre en cada edificio, avión, y establecimiento comercial. El necesita superar los ratings de su programa de televisión Celebrity Apprentice. Para Trump tener la audiencia más grande de la historia en su inauguración presidencial, era crucial, aunque hubiera requerido de hechos alternativos para lograrlo. Sin embargo, gracias a este comportamiento, es que todos hemos vivido semanas de inquietud que sirvieron como un catalizador para la transformación de nuestra ciudad.
No importa lo duro y por cuánto tiempo intente, es imposible imaginar cómo Donald Trump cumplirá todas sus promesas. No tiene experiencia, no tiene la mente abierta, nunca ha estado comprometido con el servicio y no es humilde.
Después de las marchas masivas alrededor de la nación, incluyendo el centro de St. Louis, una luz de esperanza comienza a iluminar muchos hogares para iniciar cambios importantes que necesitan ser realizados. Todos juntos podemos cambiar la historia entera de esta gran nación.
Después de mudarme a St. Louis en 1998 desde la Ciudad de México, he conocido a gente maravillosa de todos los matices de la gama de colores y me siento orgullosa de llamar a St. Louis mi casa. Siempre hay diferentes puntos de vista para contar una historia y me siento optimista de que la gente de St. Louis ha comenzado a tomar conciencia de la llamada a un proceso de cambio, que será necesario para que podamos progresar.
Durante los últimos 17 años, he visto a esta ciudad abrazar diversas etnias de todo el mundo y me complace que algunos de ellos han compartido un poco de sí mismos. St. Louis es una ciudad muy diversa, que mejora las vidas de los que están buscando una forma de progresar en estos tiempos tan complejos para el mundo. Estamos comprometidos a iluminar esta parte de nuestra historia. Espero que disfruten de esta edición “LA DIVERSIDAD HACE GRANDIOSA A AMÉRICA”, gracias a todos aquellos líderes que hacen a esta nación grande. Son líderes como éstos, que mantendrán a St. Louis en el mapa como una ciudad evolutiva y progresiva.