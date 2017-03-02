A Word from the Publisher

The new changes for Red Latina are developing at a very crucial moment in the history of our country. The new president opened up a completely new perspective. His plans to build a wall, ban immigrants, and start trade wars, talk only about intolerance, not about expanding minds.

As for the discretion of the public scene, the current occupant of the White House apparently needs to put his name on every building, plane, and commercial establishment. For him is important to achieve higher ranking than the ones on his TV show Celebrity Apprentice. He needed to have the largest audience in history during his inauguration day, even if it required using alternative means to make it happen. However, thanks to this behavior, we all have lived weeks of uncertainty that has served as a catalyst for the transformation of our city.

No matter how hard and how long he will try, it is impossible to imagine how Donald Trump will keep all his promises. He has no experience, is not open-minded, has never been committed to service and is not humble.

After the massive marches around the nation including downtown St. Louis, there is a light of hope for many to initiate major changes that need to be made; all together, we can change the whole history of this great nation.

After moving to St. Louis in 1998 from Mexico City, I have met wonderful people of all shades of the color spectrum and I am proud to call St. Louis my home. There are always other points of view to tell a story, and I feel optimistic that the people of St. Louis have begun to become aware of the call to a process of change, which it is necessary the city to progress.

For the last 17 years, I have seen this city embrace diverse ethnicities from all over the world, and I am pleased that some of them have shared a little of themselves. St. Louis is a very diverse city that enhances the lives of those who are looking for a way to progress in these complex times for the world. We are committed to illuminate this part of our history. I hope you enjoy this edition “DIVERSITY MAKES AMERICA GREAT”, thanks to all those leaders who make this nation great. Leaders like these are the ones who will keep St. Louis on the map as an evolutionary and progressive city.