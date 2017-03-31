Accused burglar made sandwich during break-in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. MARCH 31. 57-year-old Thomas Dudley, a burglar accused of pilfering guns, diamond rings and other items fixed himself a sandwich during the March 18 break-in, according to police.

The man was charged was charged with eight counts of stealing a firearm and one count of first-degree burglary.

Dudley was arrested four days after the burglary and the items reported stolen from the home were found in Dudley’s car, including nine firearms, three diamond rings and cameras.