Accused burglar made sandwich during break-in
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. MARCH 31. 57-year-old Thomas Dudley, a burglar accused of pilfering guns, diamond rings and other items fixed himself a sandwich during the March 18 break-in, according to police.
The man was charged was charged with eight counts of stealing a firearm and one count of first-degree burglary.
Dudley was arrested four days after the burglary and the items reported stolen from the home were found in Dudley’s car, including nine firearms, three diamond rings and cameras.
Un hombre que estaba robando una casa, se tomó un descanso y se preparo un sandwich
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. 31 de marzo. Thomas Dudley, de 57 años, un ladrón acusado de robar armas, anillos de diamantes y otros artículos, se preparó un sándwich durante un robo del 18 de marzo, según la policía.
El hombre fue acusado de ocho cargos por robar un arma de fuego y un cargo de robo en primer grado.
Dudley fue arrestado cuatro días después del robo y los artículos reportados robados de la casa fueron encontrados en su coche, incluyendo nueve armas de fuego, tres anillos de diamantes y cámaras.