ACLU – American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and Daniela Velazquez

By Cecilia Velázquez
We interviewed Daniela Velázquez, director of communications at the ACLU of Missouri – American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.
She was born in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, her Puerto Rican roots allow her to understand two cultures. Her organization’s mission is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights (the first 10 Amendments). Her job is to make sure the government respects the rights of its citizens.
She started working the for ACLU in 2016. She is responsible for communicating the organization’s message and disseminating the work on the lawsuits they file. People interested in filing a complaint, learning more about current cases or finding out what their rights are can visit www.aclu-mo.org.
Some of the issues the the ACLU focuses are racial justice, criminal law reform, disability rights, freedom of expression, immigrants’ rights, LGBT rights, reproductive rights and the right to vote.
One of the main problems in the community is that the people do not know what their rights are.
Some of the the work that ACLU does is to defend the constitution. For example, some laws can be approved and sometimes these laws are unconstitutional. In those instances, the law needs to be changed. Some representatives have good intentions when trying to promote a law, but they do not realize these laws go against the constitution. The ACLU’s job is to inform the people who make the laws if they are potentially unconstitutional or violate some civil rights, bringing them to court can resolve the situation.
Daniela shared a case with us that made national news. The ban of 7 countries of the Muslim community from being able to travel to United States — a law signed by President Trump in January 2017, where there was a court order to withdraw the ban because it violates the rights of citizens, ACLU’s national lawyers have remained strong in this case and perhaps in a few weeks we can see the outcome of this executive law.
In this country, no one can be persecuted for your religious preference … if you are Catholic, Muslim, Jewish or any other religion, no one can deny that you practice any of your beliefs, this country guarantees freedom of religion.
Another example Daniela shared was a local case, which happened in the city of Maplewood, in St. Louis County. The ACLU sued the city because of its nuisance ordinances, which violate people’s rights. If a person calls the police on 4 occasions for domestic violence in a period of 180 days the city reserves the rights to revoke the permit to occupy the house, that was the case of a woman who called in that period of time to the police because her ex boyfriend was harassing her and on those occasions she was hit by the man; In one night he broke into her apartment without her permission and beat her in the face, she called the police and for that reason they revoked her right to live in her apartment and was expelled from Maplewood. She got another place to live and again her ex-boyfriend came back to find her in the new home. He stabbed her several times — she was so scared she would have the same experience as she did in Maplewood, that she had to drove herself to the hospital. The police arrived and helped her file charges. Her former boyfriend was eventually arrested and convicted. Cases like these show the violation of rights … domestic violence is one of the factors that contribute to many children and women now find themselves homeless.
That is why it is very important that people know their rights to avoid abuse.
And you…. Do you know your rights? These easy-to-use resources were created by the ACLU so you can have your rights at your fingertips.
Let us mention some:
Rights at airports and other ports.
The website tells you about your basic rights. It is not a substitute for legal advice. Individuals should contact an attorney if they have been arrested or believe their rights have been violated.
REMEMBER: It is illegal for law enforcement officers to make arrests, searches, detentions or removals based solely on their religion, race, national origin, gender, ethnicity, or political beliefs. However, law enforcement officers at the airport and at the border generally have the authority to search all bags and ask you questions about your citizenship and travel itinerary.
Do you think that your rights have been violated while traveling internationally? This page answers many questions like the following:
If I am entering the United States with valid travel documents, can law enforcement officers detain me and register me?
Can law enforcement officers ask questions about my immigration status?
Can US customs officials ask questions about my religious beliefs practices or political opinions?
Do I have to provide my fingerprints?
If I am selected for a longer interview when I go to the United States, what can I do?
Do I have to provide my laptop password or unlock my mobile phone for law enforcement agents? Can police officers search my electronic devices or make copies of the files?
Can my pockets be checked after passing metal detectors without problem or after security see that my bags do not contain a gun?
What if I cover my head for religious reasons and am selected by airport security officials for further review?
What happens if I travel with children?
What happens if I travel with breast milk or formula?
If I am on a plane, can an airline employee question me or ask me to get off the plane?
What do I do if I am questioned by law enforcement officers every time I travel by plane and I think I am on a “no-fly” or other “national security” list?
If you receive a visit by ICE immigration agents; What should you do ?:
If the officers are at your door, keep the door closed and ask if they are Immigration, or ICE agents.
Ask the agents why they are there.
Opening the door does not give permission for agents to enter, but it is safer to talk to ICE through the door.
If the agents do not speak your language, ask for an interpreter.
If the agents want to come in, ask them if they have an order signed by a judge. If ICE agents do not have an order signed by a judge, you may refuse to open the door or let them enter. An administrative order to expel immigration officials is not enough.
If they say they have an arrest warrant, ask them to place the order under the door.
Look at the top and the signature line to see if it was issued by a court and signed by a judge. Only a court order / judge is sufficient to enter your premises. One issued by DHS or ICE and signed by a DHS or ICE employee is not.
It is recommended that you review an example of a judge’s order or an example of an ICE request
Do not open your door unless ICE shows you a court order or warrant to name a person in your residence and / or areas to look for at your address.
In all other cases, keep the door closed. Stand firm saying, “I do not consent to your entry.”
If ICE agents enter by force anyway, do not try to resist. If you wish to exercise your rights, state: “I do not consent to your entry or your pursuit of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want to speak to a lawyer as soon as possible.
Everyone in the residence can also exercise the right to remain silent.
Do not lie or show false documents. Do not sign any documents without talking to a lawyer. If you need more information, contact the ACLU of Missouri at www.aclu-mo.org or https://www.miaclu.org/en in Spanish.
Daniela Velázquez
Director of Communications
ACLU of Missouri
813.210.3532 (M)
DANIELA VELAZQUEZ
ACLU – Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles de Missouri
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Entrevistamos a Daniela Velazquez originaria de St. Louis estudio periodismo; sus raíces Puertorriqueñas le permiten entender dos culturas, ella es la Directora de Comunicaciones de ACLU Missouri – American Civil Liberty Union, la misión de su organización es defender la constitución los derechos civiles y las 10 enmiendas, su trabajo consiste en asegurarse de que el gobierno realice su trabajo respetando los derechos de sus ciudadanos.
Desde el 2016 ella se ocupa de comunicar el mensaje corporativo y difundir el trabajo sobre los casos que investigan, las personas interesadas en contar su caso pueden acudir a la página web www.aclu/mo.org en esta página podrán encontrar importante información de cómo proceder antes diferentes casos como: Demostraciones y protestas, Qué hacer si te detienen la policía, Reforma del Derecho Penal, Derechos de Discapacidad, Libertad de expresión, VIH, Derechos de los inmigrantes, Justicia juvenil, Derechos LGBT, Seguridad Nacional, Derechos de los prisioneros, Privacidad y Tecnología, Libertad religiosa, Libertad Reproductiva, Derecho al voto y Derechos de las mujeres; por mencionar algunos.
Uno de los problemas principales que se detectan en la comunidad es que la gente no conoce sus derechos y por consiguiente puede ser abusada, el trabajo que ACLU desarrolla es defender la constitución, por ejemplo, algunas leyes pueden ser aprobadas y en ocasiones esas leyes suelen ser inconstitucionales, por lo que se tiene que realizar un proceso de revocación, algunos representantes tienen buenas intenciones al tratar de promover una ley, pero no se dan cuenta que estas leyes no se pueden hacer, ya que van en contra de la constitución, de modo que el trabajo de ACLU es informar a las personas que hacen las leyes, que estas mismas pueden ir en contra de la constitución o violar algunos derechos civiles, llevándolos a corte para que se resuelva esa situación.
Uno de los casos que comparte Daniela con nosotros es por ejemplo el que ha estado en todas las noticias nacionales, la prohibición a 7 países de la comunidad musulmana de poder viajar a los Estados Unidos que fue firmada por el Presidente Trump en Enero del 2017, donde hubo un mandato de la corte para retirar la prohibición ya que viola los derechos de los ciudadanos, los abogados nacionales de ACLU han permanecido fuertes ante esta caso y tal vez en una semanas podamos ver el desenlace de esta ley ejecutiva….. En este caso se está violando la ley de que nadie puede ser perseguido por su preferencia religiosa… si eres católico, musulmán, judío, inclusive satánico, nadie puede negar que practiques cualquiera de tus creencias, este país es libre de religiones.
Otro ejemplo fue el caso local, que sucedió en el condado de Maplewood que tuvimos demandar al condado por violar los derechos de ordenanza, donde si una persona llama en 4 ocasiones a la policía por violencia doméstica en un periodo de 180 días la ciudad se reserva los derechos de revocar el permiso de ocupación de la vivienda, ese fue el caso de una mujer que llamo en ese periodo de tiempo a la policía porque su exnovio la estaba acosando y en esas ocasiones fue golpeada por el hombre, donde en una noche se metió sin permiso a su casa y la golpeo en la cara, ella llamo a la policía y por ese motivo le revocaron su derecho de vivir en su apartamento y la expulsaron del condado, ella consiguió otro lugar para vivir y su exnovio regreso a buscarla a la nueva vivienda y nuevamente la golpeo, ella estaba tan asustada de que le volviera a pasar los mismo con la ciudad que tuvo ella misma que manejar al hospital, estaba tan asustada de llamar nuevamente a la policía, en el hospital la policía llego nuevamente, fue forzada a presentar cargo, el exnovio fue detenido y condenado… pero casos como estos demuestran la violación de derechos… la violencia doméstica es uno de los factores que contribuyen a que muchos niños y mujeres ahora se encuentren sin hogar.
Por eso es de suma importancia que las personas conozcan sus derechos para evita atropellos.
Y usted…. ¿Conoces tus derechos? Estos recursos fáciles de usar fueron creados por ACLU para que pueda tener sus derechos al alcance de su mano.
Mencionemos Algunos:
Derechos en aeropuertos y otros puertos.
En la página web se informa sobre sus derechos básicos. No es un sustituto de asesoramiento legal. Las personas deben comunicarse con un abogado si han sido arrestadas o cree que sus derechos han sido violados.
RECUERDE: Es ilegal que los agentes de la ley realicen detenciones, búsquedas, detenciones o remociones basadas únicamente en su religión, raza, origen nacional, género, etnia o creencias políticas. Sin embargo, los agentes del orden en el aeropuerto y en la frontera generalmente tienen la autoridad para buscar en todas las bolsas y para hacerle preguntas sobre su ciudadanía y el itinerario de viaje.
¿Crees que tus derechos han sido violados mientras viajas a nivel internacional?, en esta página se da repuesta a muchas preguntas como las siguientes:
Si estoy ingresando a los Estados Unidos con documentos de viaje válidos, ¿pueden los agentes de la ley detenerme y registrarme?
¿Pueden los agentes de la ley hacer preguntas acerca de mi estatus migratorio?
¿Pueden los funcionarios de aduanas estadounidenses hacer preguntas sobre mis creencias religiosas prácticas u opiniones políticas?
¿Tengo que proporcionar mis huellas dactilares?
Si me seleccionan para una entrevista más larga cuando vaya a los Estados Unidos, ¿qué puedo hacer?
¿Tengo que proporcionar mi contraseña de computadora portátil o desbloquear mi teléfono móvil para los agentes de la ley? ¿Pueden los oficiales de policía buscar mis dispositivos electrónicos o hacer copias de los archivos?
¿Pueden mis bolsillos ser revisado después de pasar por detectores de metal sin problema o después de que la seguridad vea que mis bolsas no contienen un arma?
¿Qué pasa si me cubro la cabeza por motivos religiosos y soy seleccionado por los funcionarios de seguridad del aeropuerto para una revisión adicional?
¿Qué sucede si viajo con niños?
¿Qué sucede si viajo con leche materna o fórmula?
Si estoy en un avión, ¿puede un empleado de la línea aérea interrogarme o pedirme que baje del avión?
¿Qué hago si soy interrogado por agentes de la ley cada vez que viajo en avión y creo que estoy en una lista de “no-fly” u otra de “seguridad nacional”?
Si usted recibe una visita por los agentes de inmigración ICE; ¿qué debe hacer?:
Si los oficiales están a su puerta, mantenga la puerta cerrada y pregunte si son agentes de Inmigración, o de ICE.
Pregunte a los agentes para qué están allí.
Abrir la puerta no da permiso a los agentes para entrar, pero es más seguro hablar con ICE a través de la puerta.
Si los agentes no hablan su idioma, pida un intérprete.
Si los agentes quieren entrar, pregúnteles si tienen una orden firmada por un juez. Si los agentes de ICE no tienen una orden firmada por un juez, usted puede negarse a abrir la puerta o dejarlos entrar. Una orden administrativa de expulsión de las autoridades de inmigración no es suficiente.
Si dicen que tienen una orden de arresto, pídales que pongan la orden bajo la puerta.
Mira en la parte superior y en la línea de la firma para ver si fue emitido por un tribunal y firmado por un juez. Sólo una orden judicial / juez es suficiente para entrar en sus instalaciones. Uno emitido por DHS o ICE y firmado por un empleado de DHS o ICE no lo es.
Se recomienda que revise un ejemplo de una orden de un juez o un ejemplo de una solicitud de ICE
No abra su puerta a menos que ICE le muestre una orden judicial o una orden de arresto para nombrar a una persona en su residencia y / o áreas a buscar en su dirección.
En todos los demás casos, mantenga la puerta cerrada. Manténgase firme diciendo: “No consiento su entrada.”
Si los agentes de ICE entran por la fuerza de todos modos, no intente resistir. Si desea ejercer sus derechos, indique: “No consiento su entrada o su búsqueda de estas premisas. Estoy ejerciendo mi derecho a guardar silencio. Quiero hablar con un abogado lo antes posible.
Todo el mundo en la residencia también puede ejercer el derecho a permanecer en silencio.
No mienta ni muestre documentos falsos. No firme ningún documento sin hablar con un abogado. Si necesita más información, póngase en contacto con su afiliado ACLU local en aclu.org/affiliates