ACLU – American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and Daniela Velazquez

By Cecilia Velázquez

We interviewed Daniela Velázquez, director of communications at the ACLU of Missouri – American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.

She was born in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, her Puerto Rican roots allow her to understand two cultures. Her organization’s mission is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights (the first 10 Amendments). Her job is to make sure the government respects the rights of its citizens.

She started working the for ACLU in 2016. She is responsible for communicating the organization’s message and disseminating the work on the lawsuits they file. People interested in filing a complaint, learning more about current cases or finding out what their rights are can visit www.aclu-mo.org.

Some of the issues the the ACLU focuses are racial justice, criminal law reform, disability rights, freedom of expression, immigrants’ rights, LGBT rights, reproductive rights and the right to vote.

One of the main problems in the community is that the people do not know what their rights are.

Some of the the work that ACLU does is to defend the constitution. For example, some laws can be approved and sometimes these laws are unconstitutional. In those instances, the law needs to be changed. Some representatives have good intentions when trying to promote a law, but they do not realize these laws go against the constitution. The ACLU’s job is to inform the people who make the laws if they are potentially unconstitutional or violate some civil rights, bringing them to court can resolve the situation.

Daniela shared a case with us that made national news. The ban of 7 countries of the Muslim community from being able to travel to United States — a law signed by President Trump in January 2017, where there was a court order to withdraw the ban because it violates the rights of citizens, ACLU’s national lawyers have remained strong in this case and perhaps in a few weeks we can see the outcome of this executive law.

In this country, no one can be persecuted for your religious preference … if you are Catholic, Muslim, Jewish or any other religion, no one can deny that you practice any of your beliefs, this country guarantees freedom of religion.

Another example Daniela shared was a local case, which happened in the city of Maplewood, in St. Louis County. The ACLU sued the city because of its nuisance ordinances, which violate people’s rights. If a person calls the police on 4 occasions for domestic violence in a period of 180 days the city reserves the rights to revoke the permit to occupy the house, that was the case of a woman who called in that period of time to the police because her ex boyfriend was harassing her and on those occasions she was hit by the man; In one night he broke into her apartment without her permission and beat her in the face, she called the police and for that reason they revoked her right to live in her apartment and was expelled from Maplewood. She got another place to live and again her ex-boyfriend came back to find her in the new home. He stabbed her several times — she was so scared she would have the same experience as she did in Maplewood, that she had to drove herself to the hospital. The police arrived and helped her file charges. Her former boyfriend was eventually arrested and convicted. Cases like these show the violation of rights … domestic violence is one of the factors that contribute to many children and women now find themselves homeless.

That is why it is very important that people know their rights to avoid abuse.

And you…. Do you know your rights? These easy-to-use resources were created by the ACLU so you can have your rights at your fingertips.

Let us mention some:

Rights at airports and other ports.

The website tells you about your basic rights. It is not a substitute for legal advice. Individuals should contact an attorney if they have been arrested or believe their rights have been violated.

REMEMBER: It is illegal for law enforcement officers to make arrests, searches, detentions or removals based solely on their religion, race, national origin, gender, ethnicity, or political beliefs. However, law enforcement officers at the airport and at the border generally have the authority to search all bags and ask you questions about your citizenship and travel itinerary.

Do you think that your rights have been violated while traveling internationally? This page answers many questions like the following:

If I am entering the United States with valid travel documents, can law enforcement officers detain me and register me?

Can law enforcement officers ask questions about my immigration status?

Can US customs officials ask questions about my religious beliefs practices or political opinions?

Do I have to provide my fingerprints?

If I am selected for a longer interview when I go to the United States, what can I do?

Do I have to provide my laptop password or unlock my mobile phone for law enforcement agents? Can police officers search my electronic devices or make copies of the files?

Can my pockets be checked after passing metal detectors without problem or after security see that my bags do not contain a gun?

What if I cover my head for religious reasons and am selected by airport security officials for further review?

What happens if I travel with children?

What happens if I travel with breast milk or formula?

If I am on a plane, can an airline employee question me or ask me to get off the plane?

What do I do if I am questioned by law enforcement officers every time I travel by plane and I think I am on a “no-fly” or other “national security” list?

If you receive a visit by ICE immigration agents; What should you do ?:

If the officers are at your door, keep the door closed and ask if they are Immigration, or ICE agents.

Ask the agents why they are there.

Opening the door does not give permission for agents to enter, but it is safer to talk to ICE through the door.

If the agents do not speak your language, ask for an interpreter.

If the agents want to come in, ask them if they have an order signed by a judge. If ICE agents do not have an order signed by a judge, you may refuse to open the door or let them enter. An administrative order to expel immigration officials is not enough.

If they say they have an arrest warrant, ask them to place the order under the door.

Look at the top and the signature line to see if it was issued by a court and signed by a judge. Only a court order / judge is sufficient to enter your premises. One issued by DHS or ICE and signed by a DHS or ICE employee is not.

It is recommended that you review an example of a judge’s order or an example of an ICE request

Do not open your door unless ICE shows you a court order or warrant to name a person in your residence and / or areas to look for at your address.

In all other cases, keep the door closed. Stand firm saying, “I do not consent to your entry.”

If ICE agents enter by force anyway, do not try to resist. If you wish to exercise your rights, state: “I do not consent to your entry or your pursuit of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want to speak to a lawyer as soon as possible.

Everyone in the residence can also exercise the right to remain silent.

Do not lie or show false documents. Do not sign any documents without talking to a lawyer. If you need more information, contact the ACLU of Missouri at www.aclu-mo.org or https://www.miaclu.org/en in Spanish.

Daniela Velázquez

Director of Communications

ACLU of Missouri

813.210.3532 (M)