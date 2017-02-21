ACLU Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis County Police Department for Illegally Entering Home
ST. LOUIS. February 20. – The ACLU of Missouri today filed a lawsuit against the St. Louis County Police Department after two of its officers illegally entered a home without a warrant and confronted the homeowners at gunpoint. The officers had no reasonable evidence that the man they were looking for was inside the home
The illegal entry happened when officers were searching for a man who didn’t pay a $55 fare after a 3 a.m. taxi ride.
Neither the officers nor the taxi driver saw the man go inside the home of Jon Luer and Andrea Steinebach, but the officers still entered their home without evidence or a warrant on July 10, 2016. The man hadn’t even provided their address—or any address—to the taxi driver before he got out of the vehicle and disappeared between two houses.
“These officers acted with reckless and callous indifference to the very community they are sworn to serve and protect,” said Jeffrey Mittman, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri. “Illegal actions by police officers contributes to distrust between the community and law enforcement.”
Luer and Steinebach, who are married, awoke to the noise of police officers pounding on a basement door. Luer then saw the officers outside their bedroom with weapons drawn. The officers ordered Luer to wake up his son. Officers interrogated his son and took him outside for the taxi driver to identify him before concluding the son was not the person they were looking for. The officers also never filed an incident report with the St. Louis County Police Department.
“The illegal actions of these officers violated the rights of this family,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri. “The armed invasion into their home by government officers was unconstitutional and the police department must take action to ensure that this does not ever happen again.”
ACLU presenta una demanda contra el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis por entrar ilegalmente en una casa
ST. LOUIS. 20 de febrero. – La ACLU de Missouri presentó hoy una demanda contra el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis después de que dos de sus oficiales entraron ilegalmente en una casa sin orden judicial y se enfrentaron a los propietarios a punta de pistola. Los oficiales no tenían pruebas razonables de que el hombre que buscaban estaba dentro de la casa
La entrada ilegal ocurrió cuando los oficiales buscaban a un hombre que no pagó una tarifa de 55 dólares después de un viaje en taxi a las 3 a.m.
Ni los oficiales ni el taxista vieron al hombre entrar en la casa de Jon Luer y Andrea Steinebach, pero aún así los oficiales entraron a su casa sin evidencia ni una orden el 10 de julio de 2016. El hombre ni siquiera había proporcionado su dirección al taxista antes de salir del vehículo y desaparecer entre dos casas. “Estos oficiales actuaron con indiferencia imprudente e insensible a la misma comunidad a la que juraron servir y proteger”, dijo Jeffrey Mittman, director ejecutivo de la ACLU de Missouri. “Las acciones ilegales de los policías contribuyen a la desconfianza entre la comunidad y la policía”.
Luer y Steinebach, que están casados, se despertaron ante el ruido de los policías que golpeaban la puerta del sótano. Luer entonces vio a los oficiales fuera de su dormitorio con las armas apuntando. Los oficiales ordenaron a Luer que despertara a su hijo. Los oficiales interrogaron a su hijo y lo llevaron al exterior para que el taxista lo identificara antes de concluir que el hijo no era la persona que buscaban. Los oficiales también nunca presentaron un reporte del incidente con el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis.
“Las acciones ilegales de estos oficiales violaron los derechos de esta familia”, dijo Tony Rothert, director legal de la ACLU de Missouri. “La invasión armada en su hogar por oficiales del gobierno fue inconstitucional y el departamento de policía debe tomar medidas para asegurar que esto no vuelva a ocurrir”.