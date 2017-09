ACLU of Missouri Statement on Independent Investigation of St. Louis Police Activity during Stockley Verdict Protests

“Based on the evidence we’ve seen, we believe an outside investigation into police treatment of protestors and those engaged in civil disobedience following the Stockley verdict is a step in the right direction,” said Tony Rothert, legal director at the ACLU of Missouri. “In a robust democracy, we must always protect the Constitutional rights of those observing, recording or participating in protest activity.”

Last week, the ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis for unlawful and unconstitutional actions against people during the Stockley verdict demonstrations of the past week.