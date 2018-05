African American couple is denied money order at south St. Louis Schnucks

A Schnucks employee was fired as a result of an incident involving an African American couple being denied a money order.

Kellen Hill, the affected customer, posted several videos of the Schnucks employee on social media, who Hill says denied them service “because people like you are doing fraud.”

Travis Donahue, a former employee at Schnucks Concord Center in south St. Louis was fired following the incident. After Hill accused Donahue of racial profiling, Donahue answered “we’re not racial profiling.” However, after several white customers offered to collect the money order for Hill (using Hill’s money), Donahue responded, “I’d rather not do that, no.”

Kellen Hill said he had collected money order from Schnucks stores previously without any incidents, not even needing to show ID. Hill went into the Concord Center Schnucks Monday afternoon to collect a money order to pay rent, and was asked to show identification. After showing it, he was then told by Donahue he couldn’t use a debit card to purchase a money order, so Hill called his girlfriend who then brought the money in cash. Still, Donahue refused to sell them the money order.

Hill shared several videos of Donahue on his Facebook page, where he says that Donahue called the cops and tried to have them arrested. It’s unclear whether the police arrived but no arrests were made.

A Schnucks spokeswoman said the company reviewed the matter and that Donahue had been fired as a result. The employee’s decision to withhold the money was not in line with company policy and that’s why the worker was fired, the spokeswoman said. Hill received an apology from the company.

Schnucks Chairman & Ceo, Todd Schnuck, released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Creating an environment where customers receive exceptional service is one of Schnucks’ core values. The exact opposite was on display yesterday, when a customer attempted to use cash to purchase a money order at one of our stores and was refused. This should not have happened. We have spoken to the customer by phone to apologize. The teammate involved was terminated. I would also like to publicly apologize as well.

The customer visited our store to purchase a money order with a debit card, and showed identification issued by the state of Florida. Due to multiple recent incidents of fraud where subjects were using stolen debit cards and showing out-of-state identification —most frequently from the state of Florida— to purchase high-dollar money orders, the customer was asked to use cash to make the purchase instead. Later in the day, the customer complied with the request, when his wife returned to the store with cash. The money order should have been sold to her at that point. It was not.

I deeply apologize to the customers and am incredibly disappointed in the poor judgement that was used in handling this incident. Although the teammate was focused on the recent increase in fraud, once the costumer produced cash for the transaction, the money order should have been sold without further issue. I want our customers to feel welcomed and respected in our stores and I sincerely apologize for how our customers were treated in this instance. We have also extended an offer to the customers to meet with them in person to offer our apologies as well.”

This marks the second incident in less than a week that African American customers have been accused of criminal activity at a St. Louis store. Just last Thursday, three African American teenagers were reported to the police by a Nordstrom Rack employee for shoplifting. When the officers arrived, the teenagers provided tickets for the clothes they were holding, and Nordstrom executives flew to St. Louis to apologize to them in person.