AFT President Weingarten on U.S. Airstrikes on Syria

WASHINGTON—Statement by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on U.S. attacks on Syria:

“Syria’s barbaric use of chemical genocide required an immediate response, which President Trump’s missile strikes accomplished last night. While we believe Trump should have gone to Congress first, I find it curious that many members of Congress who are applauding the U.S. strikes had opposed former President Obama when he sought congressional approval for similar action.

“Our nation needs a long-term plan for the tyranny of Syrian President Bashar Assad, which should include opening our borders to Syrian refugees for resettlement. The United States was once the world’s moral conscience in defense of the world’s most vulnerable in the face of heinous human rights violations. Trump must step up, work with Congress and be a leader on this front.”

