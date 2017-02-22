AFT Responds to Trump’s Plan to Roll Back LGBTQ Protections
WASHINGTON. February 22 —American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ plan to rescind Title IX guidance for transgender students:
“By rescinding these protections, the Trump administration is compromising the safety and security of some of our most vulnerable children. Children, not ideology, should be the priority.
“LGBTQ kids face a disproportionate amount of bullying and violence at school, leading to increased levels of fear, anxiety or worse. Transgender students, like their peers, want to live and learn, laugh and love. They deserve the opportunity to do that without worrying whether the attorney general, secretary of education or president of the United States will protect them.
“Reversing this guidance tells trans kids that it’s OK with the Trump administration and the Department of Education for them to be abused and harassed at school for being trans. We want to be clear to those kids: It is not OK with your teachers or with us at the AFT, and we will continue fighting to protect you.”
La Federación de Maestros de América responde al plan de Trump de revertir las protecciones a la comunidad LGBTQ
WASHINGTON. 22 de febrero – El Presidente de la Federación de Maestros de América, Randi Weingarten, se manifestó sobre el plan del Presidente Donald Trump, el Procurador General Jeff Sessions y Betsy DeVos de la Secretaría de Educación, para rescindir de la guía del Título IX para estudiantes transgéneros:
“Al rescindir de estas protecciones, la administración Trump está comprometiendo la seguridad de algunos de nuestros niños más vulnerables. Los niños, no la ideología, deben ser la prioridad.
“Los niños LGBTQ enfrentan una cantidad desproporcionada de intimidación y violencia en la escuela, lo que lleva a mayores niveles de miedo, ansiedad o peor. Los estudiantes transgéneros, al igual que sus compañeros, quieren vivir y aprender, reír y amar. Merecen la oportunidad de hacerlo sin preocuparse de si el procurador general, el secretario de educación o el presidente de los Estados Unidos los protegerá.
“Invertir esta guía le dice a los niños trans que la administración Trump y el Departamento de Educación está de acuerdo con que sean abusados y acosados en la escuela por ser trans. Queremos ser claros con esos niños: No está bien, no estamos de acuerdo ni sus maestros, ni nosotros en la AFT, y seguiremos luchando para protegerlos”.