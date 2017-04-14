AGENT PIGGY – IMPORTANCE OF FINANCIAL EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN
Agent Piggy is a venture that looks for entertaining ways of financially educating children. It is a digital platform in which children and young people can learn about how to manage money, save and invest responsibly.
The couple behind this idea is Pablo Ambram and Maritza Lanas. In 2009-2010, Pablo moved to the United States to take a course on entrepreneurship and had to witness the strong financial crisis the country was facing, the desperation of so many American families with homes and expensive cars that now could not afford, because they had lost their jobs. The moment they lose their job, they lose the car, the house, the vacation and many other things and they get into debt.
Thinking about people who did not have any savings and how they had to explain to their children that they would not be on vacation or that they were spending their education money, they identified a serious problem and an urgent need to educate the adults of the future: children.
Analyzing her own environment Maritza realized that even in her own family, children demanded things, asked the adults to buy them toys and when parents said they did not have the money, the children would respond with a “pay with your card” “get money from the ATM,” etc., and concluded that children do not understand the value of money and that parents generally do not sit down and explain to their children the importance of saving or measuring expenses.
They began to devise a way to help families change this situation, and determined that if they wanted to generate change they would have to start by creating good financial habits in young people. That is how they created Agent Piggy, shortly after that, they won the grant Start-Up Chile, to develop the product in that country.
“We adults have our behaviors as habits, it is very difficult for an adult in a certain social circle to change their financial behavior, because for that you have to change even your friends, stop going out with your friends on weekends to save and it is very difficult. The idea is to work with children so that when they grow up, they would make saving money a habit.” Explains Maritza Lanas.
At the outset, they started the Piggy Family platform, which is an administrator of the allowance, and has parents delegate tasks to the children. For example, washing Dad’s car on Saturday for $ 5, and if the child completes the task, the father credits that $ 5. It is not a real accreditation because it is not a bank, but the child can follow a virtual statement, to see how much money they have in their account.
That way, the child realizes how much money he can have, he begins learning that if he goes to work he can earn money and with that he can do certain things. Inside the platform there is a wish list, in which they sign up and indicate that they will do all the activities to get something through a market that exists on the platform, there the child can choose a bicycle for example , or swimming lessons, etc., and the parent can also create the market with things their child may have.
Maritza gave this example: A father can say “look, an iPad costs you $ 400 but I’ll put the price of $50 and when you reach that money in this virtual piggy bank, I’ll put the rest and buy you the ipad.” Then there is also a motivation for the child, because when entering the market, he can see his progress with a bar under the product and the more money he collects, the faster the bar reaches the ipad. When they reach price, the child clicks the option to buy, and that is when the father must give the product for which the child worked. There we will teach children through practice, that when you work you earn money and with that you can buy things.
Inside the platform there is also an area that is for donations, to teach them that they can also donate money to nonprofits. In fact, it is pre-established on the platform that when the child makes money, that money is predestined to three accounts: 50% of the income goes to savings, 10% to donations (if the father determines so), and 40% goes to expenses. Thus the child receives the message that he should always save part of his income and that money is untouchable, because the savings are long term.
Seeking to reach the students, they also created a product for schools that consists of financial education modules in which children between the ages of 8 to 10 learn about saving money, responsible expenditures within the school; a platform on which they can paint, draw, design, insert photos and videos. In this case the teacher assigns tasks to the children to obtain virtual piggy coins, which they win after performing them. The teacher qualifies them and the children enter a ranking.
According to Maritza this program worked very well because children are very competitive, they are always comparing each other in the ranks, and they want to do more tasks to climb positions in the ranking.
“They are very motivated and schools like it a lot because it is not a subject that is normally taught, and being a technological tool, it catches the children’s attention and they get hooked. In addition, children have started to ask in their homes if their homes are their own, if they have a loan or if they have a mortgage, or “Mom, does my grandfather live with us because he did not save for retirement?”. It has started a family reflection, and that is exactly what we wanted, and it is impacting not only the children, but also their parents. “
The latest product has been designed for older children between 12 and 16 years old, with more advanced content and modules in which users can start saving and investing. At the beginning of the program they must choose a profession with which they are identified, whether public employees, private or entrepreneurs, each of these profiles has a salary, a debt, and certain benefits.
When they finish a module, they answer some real-life decision questions. Among the questions they receive offers, for example, a bicycle that costs $450 dollars. If they buy the bicycle they save $140 dollars in transportation, and helps them to be healthier, if they decide to buy it, their statement with assets and liabilities is affected by the decision. If they buy the bike, they get debited the $450 from their checking account, or if they invest in something, they increase the investment asset but decrease their checking account money.
At the end of the course they have an X-ray of what their financial behavior would look like in the future, “there are cases of kids who fail, because we offer them virtual credit cards and sometimes they do not know how to handle them and get into debt. So at the end of the program the kids reflect on what their financial life would look like in the future and that was the impact we wanted to create on teenagers who see that their behavior today could determine their lives tomorrow. Today you go broke in a game, if you do not change your behavior, tomorrow you will not have money to pay your debts and banks will not give you credit.” says Lanas.
In countries like Chile young people receive credit cards at age 18, without having a career or a job, and the average credit they get is up to $4 thousand dollars.
“We want to educate the kids to learn that
when they give you a credit card, it’s not like they gave you money, you have to pay for it. And we want them to learn how to handle bank accounts”
Agent Piggy has impacted 5,000 school children in 5 years. Some companies have joined as sponsors, among them BBVA Bank, who purchases licenses from the platform and gives them to schools, so that they can educate children financially without paying for them.
If you want more information about Agent Piggy you can go to their website: www.agentpiggy.com
AGENT PIGGY
LA IMPORTANCIA DE EDUCAR FINANCIERAMENTE A LOS NIÑOS
Agent Piggy es un emprendimiento que busca formas entretenidas de educar financieramente a los niños. Se trata de una plataforma digital en las que niños y jóvenes pueden aprender sobre cómo manejar el dinero, ahorrar e invertir responsablemente.
La pareja detrás de esta idea está conformada por Pablo Ambram y Maritza Lanas. En 2009-2010 Pablo se mudó a Estados Unidos para tomar un curso sobre emprendimiento y tuvo que ser testigo de la fuerte crisis financiera que se enfrentaba en el país, de la desesperación de tantas familias americanas con casas y autos caros que ahora no podían pagar porque habían perdido sus trabajos. En el momento en que pierden su trabajo, pierden el auto, la casa, las vacaciones y muchas otras cosas en las que se endeudaron.
Al pensar en las personas que no tenían ahorros y en cómo le tenían que explicar a sus hijos que ya no habrían vacaciones, o que se estaban gastando el dinero de su educación, identificaron que había un problema grave y una necesidad urgente de educar a los adultos del futuro: los niños.
Analizando en su propio entorno Maritza se da cuenta de que inclusive en su misma familia, los niños demandaban cosas, pedían que se les comprara juguetes y cuando los padres decían no tener el dinero, los niños respondían con un “págalo con tu tarjeta”, “saca dinero del cajero”, etc., y llega a la conclusión de que los niños no entienden el valor del dinero y que generalmente los padres no se sientan a explicarle a sus hijos la importancia de ahorrar o de medir los gastos.
Empiezan entonces a idear una manera de ayudar a las familias y cambiar esta situación, y determinan que si quieren generar cambio tienen que empezar por crear buenos hábitos financieros en los más jóvenes, es así como crean Agent Piggy y se ganan la convocatoria Start-Up Chile, para desarrollar el producto en ese país.
“Los adultos tenemos nuestros comportamientos como hábitos, es muy difícil que un adulto en determinado círculo social cambie su comportamiento financiero, porque para eso te toca cambiar incluso hasta tus amigos, dejar de salir con tus amigos los fines de semana para ahorrar y es muy difícil. La idea es trabajar con los niños para que cuando ellos crezcan, hagan del ahorro un hábito”. Explica Maritza Lanas.
Al principio se empezó con la plataforma Piggy Family, que es un administrador de la mesada, en el que los padres ponen tareas a los niños. Por ejemplo, lavar el auto de papá el sábado por $5 dólares, y si el niño cumple, el padre le acredita esos $5. No es una acreditación real porque no se trata de un banco, sino que el niño puede llevar un estado de cuenta virtual, para ver cuánto dinero tiene en su cuenta.
De esa manera el niño se da cuenta de cuánto dinero puede llegar a tener, empieza el aprendizaje de que si va haciendo trabajos puede ganar dinero y con eso puede hacer ciertas cosas. Dentro de la plataforma existe una lista de deseos, en la que se inscribe con ayuda del padre, e indica que hará todas las actividades para obtener algo a través de un mercado que existe en la plataforma, allí el niño puede escoger una bicicleta por ejemplo, o clases de natación, etc., y el padre también puede crear el mercado con cosas que su hijo pueda llegar a tener.
Ejemplifica Lanas: Un padre puede decir “mira, un iPad te cuesta $400 pero le voy a poner el precio de $50 dólares y cuando completes ese dinero dentro de este banco o alcancía virtual, yo te pongo el resto y te compro el ipad”. Entonces también hay una motivación del niño, porque al ingresar al mercado, puede ver su progreso con una barra debajo de su producto, entre más dinero va recolectando, más rápido se llena la barra y obtiene el ipad. Cuando completa el precio, el niño le da clic a la opción comprar, y ahí es cuando el padre debe darle el producto por el que el niño trabajó. Entonces ahí vamos a enseñarles a los niños con la práctica, que cuando tú trabajas ganas dinero y con eso puedes comprar cosas.
Dentro de la plataforma existe también una zona que es para donación, para enseñarles que también pueden donar dinero a fundaciones. De hecho está pre establecido en la plataforma que cuando el niño gana dinero, ese dinero ya va predestinado a tres cuentas: el 50% de lo ganado va al ahorro, el 10% a donación (si el padre lo determina así), y el 40% a gastos. Así le el niño recibe el mensaje de que siempre debe ahorrar parte de sus ingresos y ese dinero es intocable, porque el ahorro es a largo plazo.
Buscando llegar también a los estudiantes, crearon un producto para colegios que consiste en módulos de educación financiera en los cuales los niños entre 8 y 10 años aprenden acerca del ahorro, del gasto responsable dentro del colegio, en una plataforma en la que pueden pintar, dibujar, diseñar, insertar fotos y videos. En este caso el profesor asigna tareas a los niños para obtener unas piggy monedas virtuales, que ganan tras realizarlas. El profesor les califica y los niños entran a un ranking.
Según Maritza este programa funcionó muy bien porque los niños son muy competitivos, siempre se están comparando en la tabla de posiciones, y quieren hacer más tareas para subir posiciones en el ranking.
“Se motivan mucho, a los colegios les gusta mucho porque no es una materia que se enseña normalmente, y al ser una herramienta tecnológica, llama más la atención de los niños y se enganchan mucho. Además los niños han empezado a preguntar en sus hogares si sus casas son propias, si tienen un crédito o si tienen una hipoteca, o “mamá, ¿mi abuelo vive con nosotros porque no ahorró para su retiro?”. Ha empezado una reflexión familiar, y eso era exactamente lo que nosotros queríamos, ya empieza a impactar no solo a los niños, sino también a los padres de familia”.
El último producto ha sido diseñado para niños más grandes entre 12 y 16 años, con contenidos y módulos más avanzados, en el que los usuarios pueden empezar a ahorrar y a realizar inversiones. Al empezar el programa deben escoger una profesión con la que se identifiquen, ya sea empleados públicos, privados o emprendedores, cada uno de estos perfiles tiene un sueldo, una deuda, y ciertos bienes.
Cuando terminan un módulo, contestan unas preguntas de decisiones de la vida real. Entre las preguntas se le hacen ofertas, por ejemplo, una promoción de una bicicleta que cuesta $450 dólares, si se compran la bicicleta se ahorran 140 dólares de transporte, y les ayuda a ser más saludables, si se decide la compra su estado de cuenta financiero con activos y pasivos se ve afectado por su decisión. Si compra la bicicleta, se le debitan $450 dólares de su cuenta corriente, o si invierte en algo se le aumenta el activo de inversiones pero disminuye su dinero de cuenta corriente.
Al final del curso tienen una radiografía de cómo sería su comportamiento financiero en el futuro, “hay casos de chicos que se quiebran, porque les ofrecemos tarjetas de crédito virtuales y a veces no las saben manejar y se endeudan. Entonces al final del programa los chicos reflexionan sobre cómo sería su vida financiera en el futuro y ese era el impacto que queríamos crear en los adolescentes, que vean que su comportamiento de hoy podría ser el de mañana, hoy entras a la quiebra en un juego, si no cambias tu comportamiento, el día de mañana, no vas a tener dinero para pagar tus deudas y los bancos ya no te van a dar créditos”.
En países como Chile los jóvenes reciben tarjetas de crédito a los 18 años, sin tener una carrera o un trabajo, y la deuda promedio que obtienen es hasta $4 mil dólares.
“Queremos educar a los chicos de que cuando te dan una tarjeta de crédito, no es como si te regalaron dinero, hay que pagarla. Y que aprendan a manejar las cuentas bancarias”
Agent Piggy ha impactado a 5.000 niños de colegios en 5 años. Algunas empresas se han unido a como sponsors, entre ellas el Banco BBVA que compra licencias de la plataforma y se las regala a los colegios, para que puedan educar financieramente a los niños sin que estos paguen.
Si quiere obtener más información sobre Agent Piggy puede ir a la página web: www.agentpiggy.com