AGENT PIGGY – IMPORTANCE OF FINANCIAL EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN

Agent Piggy is a venture that looks for entertaining ways of financially educating children. It is a digital platform in which children and young people can learn about how to manage money, save and invest responsibly.

The couple behind this idea is Pablo Ambram and Maritza Lanas. In 2009-2010, Pablo moved to the United States to take a course on entrepreneurship and had to witness the strong financial crisis the country was facing, the desperation of so many American families with homes and expensive cars that now could not afford, because they had lost their jobs. The moment they lose their job, they lose the car, the house, the vacation and many other things and they get into debt.

Thinking about people who did not have any savings and how they had to explain to their children that they would not be on vacation or that they were spending their education money, they identified a serious problem and an urgent need to educate the adults of the future: children.

Analyzing her own environment Maritza realized that even in her own family, children demanded things, asked the adults to buy them toys and when parents said they did not have the money, the children would respond with a “pay with your card” “get money from the ATM,” etc., and concluded that children do not understand the value of money and that parents generally do not sit down and explain to their children the importance of saving or measuring expenses.

They began to devise a way to help families change this situation, and determined that if they wanted to generate change they would have to start by creating good financial habits in young people. That is how they created Agent Piggy, shortly after that, they won the grant Start-Up Chile, to develop the product in that country.

“We adults have our behaviors as habits, it is very difficult for an adult in a certain social circle to change their financial behavior, because for that you have to change even your friends, stop going out with your friends on weekends to save and it is very difficult. The idea is to work with children so that when they grow up, they would make saving money a habit.” Explains Maritza Lanas.

At the outset, they started the Piggy Family platform, which is an administrator of the allowance, and has parents delegate tasks to the children. For example, washing Dad’s car on Saturday for $ 5, and if the child completes the task, the father credits that $ 5. It is not a real accreditation because it is not a bank, but the child can follow a virtual statement, to see how much money they have in their account.

That way, the child realizes how much money he can have, he begins learning that if he goes to work he can earn money and with that he can do certain things. Inside the platform there is a wish list, in which they sign up and indicate that they will do all the activities to get something through a market that exists on the platform, there the child can choose a bicycle for example , or swimming lessons, etc., and the parent can also create the market with things their child may have.

Maritza gave this example: A father can say “look, an iPad costs you $ 400 but I’ll put the price of $50 and when you reach that money in this virtual piggy bank, I’ll put the rest and buy you the ipad.” Then there is also a motivation for the child, because when entering the market, he can see his progress with a bar under the product and the more money he collects, the faster the bar reaches the ipad. When they reach price, the child clicks the option to buy, and that is when the father must give the product for which the child worked. There we will teach children through practice, that when you work you earn money and with that you can buy things.

Inside the platform there is also an area that is for donations, to teach them that they can also donate money to nonprofits. In fact, it is pre-established on the platform that when the child makes money, that money is predestined to three accounts: 50% of the income goes to savings, 10% to donations (if the father determines so), and 40% goes to expenses. Thus the child receives the message that he should always save part of his income and that money is untouchable, because the savings are long term.

Seeking to reach the students, they also created a product for schools that consists of financial education modules in which children between the ages of 8 to 10 learn about saving money, responsible expenditures within the school; a platform on which they can paint, draw, design, insert photos and videos. In this case the teacher assigns tasks to the children to obtain virtual piggy coins, which they win after performing them. The teacher qualifies them and the children enter a ranking.

According to Maritza this program worked very well because children are very competitive, they are always comparing each other in the ranks, and they want to do more tasks to climb positions in the ranking.

“They are very motivated and schools like it a lot because it is not a subject that is normally taught, and being a technological tool, it catches the children’s attention and they get hooked. In addition, children have started to ask in their homes if their homes are their own, if they have a loan or if they have a mortgage, or “Mom, does my grandfather live with us because he did not save for retirement?”. It has started a family reflection, and that is exactly what we wanted, and it is impacting not only the children, but also their parents. “

The latest product has been designed for older children between 12 and 16 years old, with more advanced content and modules in which users can start saving and investing. At the beginning of the program they must choose a profession with which they are identified, whether public employees, private or entrepreneurs, each of these profiles has a salary, a debt, and certain benefits.

When they finish a module, they answer some real-life decision questions. Among the questions they receive offers, for example, a bicycle that costs $450 dollars. If they buy the bicycle they save $140 dollars in transportation, and helps them to be healthier, if they decide to buy it, their statement with assets and liabilities is affected by the decision. If they buy the bike, they get debited the $450 from their checking account, or if they invest in something, they increase the investment asset but decrease their checking account money.

At the end of the course they have an X-ray of what their financial behavior would look like in the future, “there are cases of kids who fail, because we offer them virtual credit cards and sometimes they do not know how to handle them and get into debt. So at the end of the program the kids reflect on what their financial life would look like in the future and that was the impact we wanted to create on teenagers who see that their behavior today could determine their lives tomorrow. Today you go broke in a game, if you do not change your behavior, tomorrow you will not have money to pay your debts and banks will not give you credit.” says Lanas.

In countries like Chile young people receive credit cards at age 18, without having a career or a job, and the average credit they get is up to $4 thousand dollars.

“We want to educate the kids to learn that

when they give you a credit card, it’s not like they gave you money, you have to pay for it. And we want them to learn how to handle bank accounts”

Agent Piggy has impacted 5,000 school children in 5 years. Some companies have joined as sponsors, among them BBVA Bank, who purchases licenses from the platform and gives them to schools, so that they can educate children financially without paying for them.

If you want more information about Agent Piggy you can go to their website: www.agentpiggy.com