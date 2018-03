Alabama sheriff legally buys himself beach house with inmate food money

Etowah County sheriff Todd Entrekin made headlines these last couple of days as it was revealed that he had purchased a beach house with funds destined to feed inmates at a local prison, but as it turns out, this is not illegal in Alabama, as a pre-World War II law lets sheriffs keep any “excess” money for themselves.

Entrekin reported on state ethics forms that he made “more than $250,000” each of the past three years through these funds, on top of his annual salary of $93,000. He and his wife purchased the four-bedroom house last September for $740,000.

Entrekin has defended himself saying that what he did is legal. “The liberal media has began attacking me for following the letter of the law.” However, inmate food at the local prison has come under scrutiny for being insufficient.

In Alabama, sheriffs are personally responsible for feeding inmates, and Entrekin’s inmate food program has run under budget for the last three years. Entrekin said in a statement, “I haven’t done anything wrong. If it’s wrong, somebody needs to change the law.”

This isn’t the first time a sheriff has made headlines for pocketing “excess” funding through this law. In 2009, Greg Bartlett, then sheriff of Morgan County, was charged by a federal judge after testimony from his inmates for inadequate meals. Bartlett testified that he kept $212,000 over three years, but denied the inmates were improperly fed.