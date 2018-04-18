Alert issued for missing Missouri baby

The Pevely Police Department is asking for help in finding a 7-month-old baby girl who has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say 7-month-old Aubrey Gardner is believed to be with her dad, 29-year-old Dalton Gardner, after an incident at her mother’s home, where he allegedly took her. She was last seen at the 900 block of Peggy Drive.

Just after midnight, the Pevely Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Advisory for the 7-month-old. Police have not revealed what happened during the incident at the mother’s home.

Dalton Gardner, a suspected drug addict, is described as being 5’10’’, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Aubrey Gardner is described as being 2’0’’, weighing 17 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. They are believed to be traveling in a white van 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate number UJ2T6N.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the Peverly Police Department at 636-475-5301.