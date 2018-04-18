Alert issued for missing Missouri baby

The Pevely Police Department is asking for help in finding a 7-month-old baby girl who has been missing since around 8 p.m. on Monday.
Police say 7-month-old Aubrey Gardner is believed to be with her dad, 29-year-old Dalton Gardner, after an incident at her mother’s home, where he allegedly took her. She was last seen at the 900 block of Peggy Drive.
Just after midnight, the Pevely Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Advisory for the 7-month-old. Police have not revealed what happened during the incident at the mother’s home.
Dalton Gardner, a suspected drug addict, is described as being 5’10’’, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Aubrey Gardner is described as being 2’0’’, weighing 17 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. They are believed to be traveling in a white van 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate number UJ2T6N.
Anyone with information should call 911 or call the Peverly Police Department at 636-475-5301.
Alerta emitida por bebé desaparecida en Missouri
El Departamento de Policía de Pevely está pidiendo ayuda para encontrar a una niña de 7 meses que ha estado desaparecida desde alrededor de las 8 p.m. del lunes.
La policía dice que se cree que Aubrey Gardner, de 7 meses, está con su papá, Dalton Gardner, de 29, después de un incidente en la casa de su madre, de donde supuestamente se la llevó. Fue vista por última vez en la cuadra 900 de Peggy Drive.
Poco después de la medianoche, el Departamento de Policía de Pevely y la Patrulla de Caminos del Estado de Missouri emitieron un Aviso de Peligro para la bebé de 7 meses de edad. La policía no ha revelado lo que sucedió durante el incidente en el hogar de la madre.
Dalton Gardner, un supuesto adicto a las drogas, se describe como 5’10 ”, que pesa 200 libras, con cabello castaño y ojos azules. Se dice que Aubrey Gardner mide 2’0 ” y pesa 17 libras, con cabello rubio y ojos azules. Se cree que viajan en una camioneta blanca 2013 Chevrolet Cruze con matrícula de Missouri número UJ2T6N.
Cualquier persona con información debe llamar al 911 o llamar al Departamento de Policía de Peverly al 636-475-5301.