Alexander Acosta, first Hispanic nominee in Trump’s Cabinet

WASHINGTON. A day after the defeat of one his cabinet nominees, Donald Trump named Alexander Acosta, a former U.S attorney as his new pick for labor secretary Thursday.

Acosta served as an assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush and is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He also served on the National Labor Relations Board.

If confirmed, the son of Cuban-American parents would be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s Cabinet.