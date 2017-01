Alfonso Navarro New Mexican Consul in Kansas City

Meeting with Mexican Consul in Kansas City

By Jaime Torres

On Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Jaime Torres, Chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis and Elena G. Kenyon, Dinorah Bommarito, Joe Bommarito and Sal Valadez, Board members, met the new Mexican Consul in Missouri, Honorable Alfonso Navarro Bernachi, in his office in Kansas City.

The Mexican consulate in Kansas City is one of 307 Mexican diplomatic and consular representations abroad. In addition to Mexico’s consulate in Kansas City, Mexico has 54 other representations in the United States

Alfonso Navarro Bernachi has 23-years diplomatic career and has served in several consular and political capacities in the Republic of Ecuador, as well as in San Diego, CA and Phoenix, AZ. Before taking office in Kansas City, he spent 5 years at the Secretariat of Foreign Relations’ headquarters in Mexico City, where he was Deputy Director General in the Directorate General for Protection of Mexicans Abroad. He has a Major in Communications and Journalism and a Master Degree in Diplomatic Studies.

The objective for the meeting was first to meet him and his staff, educate him of what HLG has done since 1983, start new relationship with the consulate regarding opportunities for scholarships Hispanics and finally to collaborate and support the consulate events in St. Louis area.

The Consul agree that he will be collaborating with HLG periodically because he understood that many Mexicans live in the St. Louis area and he wants to strengthen the relationship with other organizations that assist his community. He wants to increase the scholarships applications for graduating Mexican students. He enjoys that 13 years ago, many local organizations in St. Louis created the Hispanic Scholarship Alliance and he suggested that any Mexican organization should be part of the Alliance. He plans to be present in this year’s Scholarship Alliance award ceremony.

During the conversation, he emphasizes the celebration of “El Grito” in the St. Louis area. He wants that celebration of Mexico’s independence from Spanish rule will be a Mexican Fiesta par excellence! Particularly for many Mexican families. HLG accepted his challenge and we appointed Sal Valadez to be the chair for that event.

The Mexican Independence Day, commemorates 16 September 1810, when a parish priest named Miguel Hidalgo rang the church bells in the town of Delores and called his parishioners to fight for independence.

The Consul promised that he will be visiting St. Louis area periodically and HLG will invite him for one of the HLG General Meetings to make a presentation to our membership and guests.

HLG appreciated the hospitality of the Consul and his staff.