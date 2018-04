All Access

Supporting people on limited English proficiency

For many people who came to this country, it is difficult to read, write or understand English well. If so, you are considered Limited English Proficient (LEP). Federal agencies and organizations that receive money from the federal government must provide interpreters to help those who have trouble with English. It is a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and is considered discrimination.

All Access Interpreters can help.

All Access Interpreters provides medically-trained, professional interpreters who possess the communication skills to assist those LEP who need access to community services, i.e. medical appointments, food stamp application, parent/teacher conferences, etc.

Their team of professionals have language skills for interpreting for the LEP, allowing them the ability to express themselves with those who do not speak their language.

There are 3 ways that an LEP can receive interpretation services.

On-site Interpreters

St. Louis provides hope for refugees and other immigrant families coming to the United States. With a large population of Bosnian, Chinese, Somali, Arabic and Spanish speaking individuals, accurate verbal communication between patients and healthcare providers is essential for quality medical care. All Access Interpreters can provide qualified medical interpreters for scheduled appointments or provide same-day emergency service.

Video Remote Interpreters

All Access interpreters has developed a revolutionary Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) system that can quickly and easily connect to over 200 different languages. With skilled interpreters, clear audio and high-quality video, it’s as if the interpreter is in the room with you. All Access Interpreter’s VRI (Video Remote Interpreting) is the easiest and most convenient method of providing interpreting services to patients.

Phone Interpreting

Interpreting over the phone is another method of communicating with people who speak different languages. Almost everyone has access to a telephone, so this method is extremely common. While not as useful as VRI, phone interpreting is very handy and works excellent. Available around the-clock, every day of the year, live phone interpreters can respond to your needs immediately.

Professional Medical Interpreters

Understanding is what makes the difference. Speaking multiple languages is just the start of becoming a professional medical interpreter. Their interpreters receive training in ethics, cultural mediation, medical/dental terminology, and much more. All Access Interpreters makes it a priority to accurately and confidentially improve the quality of patient care.

Language is their specialty. When it comes to languages, nobody knows them like they do. They can offer interpretation services for many different languages, including some that are obscure and rarely spoken. They even provide sign language for the deaf or hard of hearing.

