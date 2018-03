Alleged drug trafficker charged in fentanyl case

Francisco Quiroz-Zamora, 41, was charged on Tuesday morning with smuggling large quantities of fentanyl into the New York City area, amidst a drug epidemic that has seen overdoses in the region skyrocket.

Quiroz-Zamora overviewed an operation that smuggled drugs through the border with Arizona and California using cars, trucks and couriers, and once on the American side, reached the New York city area. He supervised deliveries from his home in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

An undercover officer posing as a drug trafficker contacted Quiroz-Zamora and agreed to pay $50,000 per kilo for the fentanyl. Quiroz-Zamora had traveled to New York to collect the payment when he was arrested in Penn Station, in New York.

Fentanyl is far stronger than heroin and cheaper to make, which means great margins for drug dealers, who often mix it with heroin to unsuspecting consumers.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy charges came following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the office of Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan and other law enforcement agencies.