Amazon Opens Store with No Cashiers

Seattle — No cashiers, no registers and no cash — this is how Amazon sees the future of store shopping.
The online retailer opened its Amazon Go concept to the public Monday in Seattle, which lets shoppers take milk, potato chips or ready-to-eat salads off its shelves and just walk out. Amazon’s technology charges customers after they leave.
“It’s such a weird experience, because you feel like you’re stealing when you go out the door,” said Lisa Doyle, who visited the shop Monday.
Amazon employees have been testing the store, at the bottom floor of the company’s Seattle headquarters, for about a year. Amazon.com Inc. said it uses computer vision, machine learning algorithms and sensors to figure out what people are grabbing off its store shelves.
The store is yet another sign that Amazon is serious about expanding its physical presence. It has opened more than a dozen bookstores, taken over space in some Kohl’s department stores and bought Whole Foods last year, giving it 470 grocery stores.
But Amazon Go is unlike its other stores. Shoppers enter by scanning the Amazon Go smartphone app at a turnstile, opening plastic doors. When an item is pulled of a shelf, it’s added to that shopper’s virtual cart. If the item is placed back on the shelf, it is removed from the virtual cart.
Not everyone can shop at the store: People must have a smartphone and a debit or credit card they can link to be charged. Amazon said families can shop together with just one phone scanning everyone in. Anything they grab from the shelf will also be added to the tab of the person who signed them in. But don’t help out strangers: Amazon warns that grabbing an item from the shelf for someone else means you’ll be charged for it.
There’s little sign of the technology visible to customers, except for black boxes, cameras and a few tiny flashing green lights in the darkened, open ceiling above.
One shopper, Paul Fan, tested the technology by turning off his phone and taking items and putting them in incorrect spots. The app was still able to tally up his items correctly.
“It’s really smart,” he said.
Want to return something? Trying it to return a bottle of kombucha Monday didn’t mean returning anything to the store — just clicking “return” on the receipt, and a refund was supposed to appear soon. A customer service representative said to toss out or donate the item.
At 1,800 square feet, Amazon Go resembles a convenience store, except for a kitchen visible from the street where sandwiches and ready-to-cook meal kits are prepared. A small section features products from the Whole Foods 365 brand. There’s no hot coffee or hot food, but microwaves are available for customers who want to warm something up. Beer and wine is in a cornered-off section where a staffer checks ID before anyone enters.
The store has other employees, too, who make food, stock shelves and help customers. On Monday, workers were on hand to help shoppers find and download the Amazon Go app and guide them through the exit.
The company had announced the Amazon Go store in December 2016 and said it would open by early 2017, but it delayed the debut while it worked on the technology and company employees tested it out. By lunchtime on day one, Amazon’s no-lines hope was thwarted, at least outside the store: There were at least 50 people waiting to enter, in a line that stretched around the corner.
Peter Gray, who said he typically shops online and avoids physical stores, stopped by Amazon Go on Monday morning after seeing it on Twitter.
“Just being able to walk out and not interact with anyone was amazing,” he said.
Amazon abre tienda sin cajeros
Seattle – Sin cajeros, sin cajas ni efectivo – así es como Amazon ve el futuro de las compras en tienda.
La minorista en línea abrió al público su concepto de Amazon Go el lunes en Seattle, que permite a los compradores tomar leche, papas fritas o ensaladas listas para comer fuera de sus estantes y simplemente irse. La tecnología de Amazon cobra a los clientes después de que se vayan.
“Es una experiencia tan extraña, porque sientes que estás robando cuando sales por la puerta”, dijo Lisa Doyle, que visitó la tienda el lunes.
Los empleados de Amazon han estado probando la tienda, en el piso inferior de la sede de la compañía en Seattle, durante aproximadamente un año. Amazon.com Inc. dijo que usa visión artificial, algoritmos de aprendizaje automático y sensores para descubrir qué es lo que la gente saca de los estantes de sus tiendas.
La tienda es otra señal de que Amazon se toma en serio la expansión de su presencia física. Ha abierto más de una docena de librerías, se ha apoderado del espacio en algunas tiendas departamentales Kohl’s y compró Whole Foods el año pasado, dándole 470 tiendas de abarrotes.
Pero Amazon Go es diferente a sus otras tiendas. Los compradores entran escaneando la aplicación de teléfono inteligente Amazon Go en un torniquete que abre las puertas de plástico. Cuando se saca un artículo de un estante, se agrega al carro virtual de ese comprador. Si el artículo se vuelve a colocar en el estante, se elimina del carro virtual.
No todos pueden comprar en la tienda: las personas deben tener un teléfono inteligente y una tarjeta de débito o crédito que puedan vincular para que se les cobre. Amazon dijo que las familias pueden comprar juntas con solo un teléfono escaneando a todos. Todo lo que agarren del estante también se agregará a la cuenta de la persona que los registró. Pero no ayuden a extraños: Amazon advierte que agarrar un artículo del estante para otra persona significa que se le cobrará por ello.
Hay pocos indicios de que la tecnología sea visible para los clientes, a excepción de las cajas negras, las cámaras y algunas pequeñas luces verdes intermitentes en el techo oscuro y abierto.
Un comprador, Paul Fan, probó la tecnología apagando su teléfono, tomando algunos artículos y colocándolos en lugares incorrectos. La aplicación pudo contar sus artículos correctamente.
“Es realmente inteligente”, dijo.
¿Quieres devolver algo? Tratar de devolver una botella de kombucha el lunes no significa devolver nada a la tienda, solo se hace clic en “devolver” en el recibo, y se supone que debe aparecer un reembolso pronto. Un representante de servicio al cliente te dice que tires o dones el artículo.
Con 1,800 pies cuadrados, Amazon Go se asemeja a una tienda de conveniencia, a excepción de una cocina visible desde la calle donde se preparan bocadillos y paquetes de comida listos para cocinar. Una pequeña sección presenta productos de la marca Whole Foods 365. No hay café ni comida caliente, pero las microondas están disponibles para los clientes que deseen calentar algo. La cerveza y el vino están en una sección cerrada donde un miembro del personal verifica la identificación antes de que alguien entre.
La tienda también tiene otros empleados que preparan alimentos, rellenan los estantes y ayudan a los clientes. El lunes, los trabajadores estuvieron disponibles para ayudar a los compradores a encontrar y descargar la aplicación Amazon Go y guiarlos en la salida.
La compañía había anunciado la tienda Amazon Go en diciembre de 2016 y dijo que abriría a principios de 2017, pero retrasó el debut mientras trabajaba en la tecnología y los empleados de la compañía la probaban. A la hora del almuerzo el primer día, la esperanza de sin filas de Amazon se vio frustrada, ya que había afuera de la tienda 50 personas, al menos, esperando entrar en una fila que se extendía hasta la vuelta de la esquina.
Peter Gray, quien dijo que normalmente hace compras en línea y evita las tiendas físicas, se detuvo en Amazon Go el lunes por la mañana después de verlo en Twitter.
“Solo poder salir sin haber interactuado con nadie fue increíble”, dijo.