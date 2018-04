Amazon shares decline after Trump’s tweet

For a fourth time in a week, Donald Trump went after the e-commerce giant, Amazon, and his tweet caused Jeff Bezos’ company’s stock to turn negative on Monday. The stock has since rebounded and is up 1.5 percent.

The president categorized Amazon as being a burden on the U.S. Postal Service, a claim that he has repeated during the last couple of days. He doubled down Monday early morning tweeting: “I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!”

The president has claimed before that Amazon’s large shipping volumes make the Post Office lose “a fortune”, while the company benefits from the government’s postal service. He has categorized the Post Office as Amazon’s Delivery Boy in his tweets against the company.

Some experts have noted, however, that a case for Amazon actually being good for the Post Office could be made. The postal service has suffered from poor finances for well over a decade, and Amazon has been one of its largest clients. The president brushed off this notion, tweeting that “only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!”

Some have said that Trump’s incessant Amazon bashing comes from a frustration for the coverage he gets from the Washington Post. The newspaper is also owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, which has been critical of the president since he took office. Meanwhile, Amazon has lost $60 billion in market value since Axios reported last week that Trump wants to “go after” it.