Amazon will start delivering packages to car trunks in St. Louis

Amazon announced that it will start delivering packages to car trunks in 37 U.S. cities, including St. Louis. The new program started on Tuesday, for customers with compatible vehicles.

All that is required is downloading an app from Amazon and linking it to the vehicle’s connected car service, such as General Motors’ OnStar system or Volvo AG’s On Call service.

The move is looking to eradicate the problem of stolen packages, and provide an alternative to users who prefer not to have a delivery man inside their homes.

The world’s largest online retailer launched Amazon Key last fall, which allowed Prime members to use a $220 combination of an internet-connected door lock and camera to allow Amazon delivery drivers to place packages inside their homes. In contrast, the new delivery service to parked cars will be cost-free. However, the user does have to be a Prime member.

Amazon Key’s general manager, Rohit Shrivastava said that the company cannot see or track the customer’s car, but instead, the customer gives Amazon the address of where their car is parked in a publicly accesible area, as well as details such as make, model, color and license plate number. Customers also get reminders on their phone, before and after the delivery is complete.

Among the cities included in the first stage of the program are San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Nashville, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C.