Ambassador of Mexico in the United States visits St. Louis Missouri

10-25-17 Downtown St. Louis Missouri.

The World Affairs Council of St. Louis hosted the Mexican Ambassador to the United States at a critical time in U.S. – México relations. The ambassador Gerónimo Gutiérrez Fernandez was appointed to his position in January 2017 and is faced with several high priority opportunities and challenges in need of solution. With México consistently being the second largest customer of total U. S. Exports and the second largest supplier to the U.S. and NAFTA being renegotiated, trade heads the list. Other high-priority issues include Immigration and Border Security Issues.

The highlight of the visit on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Saint Louis. Where the Ambassador remarks and took questions from the guests.

Here is the Video from his presentation:

For people interested or doing trade with México, this was an opportunity to get personal insight into what is happening and contemplated. Given the significance of our neighbor to the South, we all benefited from understanding what is occurring in that relationship. Historically, the World Affairs Council has been a host of choice by Ambassadors to the U.S. and that has resulted in important and timely insight coming out of these forums.