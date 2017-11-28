Ambulance Crew Gives Terminally Ill Patient a Side Trip to the Beach

An ambulance crew transporting a terminally ill woman to a local hospital on Australia’s east coast week took a small diversion to a nearby beach after the woman said she wanted to see the ocean, perhaps for the last time.
“Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said.
The caption appeared beneath a photo on Facebook showing the woman on a gurney, with paramedic Graeme Cooper at her side, overlooking Hervey Bay from a small beachside bluff on Wednesday. Cooper told reporters the patient was on “her last journey back to (palliative care) where she was going basically to pass away,” news.com.au reported Thursday. “We popped her up on the hill where she could see the pier and Fraser Island and right through to Point Burrum and she was ecstatic with it all.”
Paramedic Cooper, who got permission for the side trip from his superiors, said if it hadn’t been such a rocky coastline he would have taken the patient right down to the water.
“I thought the next best thing was I can get some ocean and bring it to her,” Cooper said. “She actually tasted the salt water.”
Danielle Kellan, who took the photo of the poignant scene, said she asked the elderly woman what she was thinking as she looked over the incoming waves at Hervey Bay.
“She said, ‘I’m at peace, everything is right.'” Kellan said, according to news.com.au.
Paramédicos llevan a paciente terminal a dar un paseo a la playa
Los paramédicos de una ambulancia que transportaba a una mujer con una enfermedad terminal a un hospital local de la costa este de Australia tomó un pequeño desvío hacía una playa cercana después de que la mujer dijo que quería ver el océano, tal vez por última vez.
“Se derramaron lágrimas y la paciente se sintió muy feliz”, dijo el Servicio de Ambulancias de Queensland.
La foto que aparece en Facebook muestra a la mujer en una camilla, con el paramédico Graeme Cooper a su lado, viendo hacia Hervey Bay desde un pequeño acantilado junto a la playa el miércoles. Cooper les dijo a los periodistas que la paciente estaba en “su último viaje de regreso a (cuidados paliativos) donde iría, básicamente, a fallecer”, así informó el jueves el News.com.au. “La subimos a la colina donde podía ver el muelle y Fraser Island hasta Point Burrum, ella estaba muy emocionada con todo esto”. El paramédico Cooper, quien obtuvo permiso para el viaje de sus superiores, dijo que si no hubiera sido una costa tan rocosa, habría llevado a la paciente hasta el agua.
“Pensé que la siguiente mejor opción era conseguir un poco de agua del océano y llevársela”, dijo Cooper. “De hecho, probó el agua salada”.
Danielle Kellan, quien tomó la foto de la conmovedora escena, dijo que le preguntó a la anciana qué estaba pensando mientras miraba las olas que rompían en Hervey Bay.
“Ella dijo: ‘Estoy en paz, todo está bien'”, dijo Kellan, según news.com.au.