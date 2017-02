American Airlines flight heading to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Lambert-St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport Thursday morning for a security check around 8:14 a.m. The flight number is 534.

Officials say five crew members and 113 passengers were on board. They were taken to a secure area.The reason for the emergency landing has not been released, but emergency crews were seen on the runway.

The case is currently being handled by the St. Louis Fire Department.

Around 9:20 a.m., the airport tweeted they were fully operational as a security check of the aircraft is underway.

American Airlines has not released a statement at this time.