American Red Cross Accepting Donations for Harvey Relief Effort

St. Louis, MO. August 29 – Catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has left tens of thousands homeless in Houston and other communities. The American Red Cross is on the ground in Texas and across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truckloads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place. Please make a contribution to help our neighbors in Texas and along the coast.

Here are three ways you can donate today:

Call 1(800)-RED-CROSS

Text Harvey to 90999 (automatic $10 donation)

Click here to donate.

All donations will go directly to Red Cross/Harvey Operations.