Americans Showed Highest Favorability towards Mexico of the Past 10 Years

St. Louis, MO. April 25 – World-Famous Hospitality Makes Visitors Feel At Home

In the U.S., Americans’ perception of Mexico has reached a 10-year high, according to a recent Gallup, Inc. poll. The statistic further highlights the country’s record-breaking 2016 tourism year that saw more than 35 million international visitors – up 9% from the year prior – enjoying its world-class beaches and cultural offerings, according to the Mexico Tourism Board.

Credit for the country’s recent successes in tourism is largely due to the Mexican people – widely recognized as some of the friendliest and most welcoming in the world, and their centuries-old spirit of hospitality. Mexico Tourism Board’s internal consumer tracking studies showed more than 94 percent of visitors reported an experience that “exceeded their expectations” and 86 percent said they would “like to come back again” in the next six months– some of the highest scores in the industry, attesting to the popular Mexican adage, ‘mi casa es su casa’ (my home is your home).

As the summer months approach and vacation planning starts, American families of all shapes and sizes seeking the perfect trip, can look no further than our neighbor to the south for one of the friendliest, most welcoming vacation experiences.

Here is a peek at other numbers that exemplify the warm nature of the country:

Mexico was awarded #1 country in the world for Family Travel and Puerto Vallarta as #2 destination in the world for LGBTQ travel by the global Travvy Awards

country in the world for and Puerto Vallarta as destination in the world for by the global Travvy Awards International Living named Mexico as the #1 retirement destination in 2017

destination in 2017 For the third year in a row, Mexico was ranked as the friendliest and most welcoming country in the world by the John Mason survey of expatriates in 191 countries

country in the world by the John Mason survey of expatriates in 191 countries San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Mexico, makes guests feel right at home and was named the 4 th friendliest city in the world by Travel + Leisure

in the world by Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” reader survey named five Mexican cities in its Top 10 Best Cities in Latin America rankings, including San Miguel de Allende ( #1 ), Oaxaca ( #3 ), Mexico City ( #4 ), Merida ( #5 ), and Guadalajara ( #8 )

), Oaxaca ( ), Mexico City ( ), Merida ( ), and Guadalajara ( ) National Geographic named Baja California as one of its top places to visit in 2017

in 2017 The New York Times named Tijuana ( #8 ) and Puerto Escondido ( #32 ) in their 52 Places to Go in 2017. Mexico City was featured as the #1 place to visit in their 2016 list

) and Puerto Escondido ( ) in their 52 Places to Go in 2017. Mexico City was featured as the place to visit in their 2016 list “Halal Mexico” is a special program to help prepare airlines, hotels, restaurants and the wider Mexico tourism industry to cater to travelers from around the world that maintain a halal diet

