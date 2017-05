Amtrak service suspended across Missouri

St. Louis, MO. May 3 – Due to flooding caused by recent heavy rains Amtrak has suspended rail service across Missouri.

Mo DOT Kristi Jamison says ticketed passengers for trips between St. Louis and Kansas City will be transported by bus. She says passengers should expect delays because buses will have to detour around flooded roads.

According to Jamison, it’s possible the tracks will reopen by Saturday but that will depend on whether more rain falls this week.