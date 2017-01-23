Angel Jiménez a Latino Entrepreneur

The Latino Entrepreneur who is not afraid of change

By Shadia Habeych

You can find Angel Jimenez at one of the most loved Mexican Restaurant in St Louis, Senior Pique, always with his welcoming smile and kind eyes. His success has proved that dedication and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

From Mexico City, Angel moved to the United States when he was 22 years old, as he explains “fearless”. At the time, Jimenez worked at the Hacienda Mexican Restaurant for two years where he met his wife Janet. Here is where all started.

For over 15 years, Angel has shown his entrepreneurial spirit co-funding successful businesses together with his brother as the Mexican Restaurant Señor Pique, Señorita Pique, The Detailing Pros STL and FootGolf Tour STL. Now Angel wants to be able to help others to achieve their own dream, a job he has always done, but now he wants to dedicate his life to do it. Profundiza and Awareness Coaching is an organization that certifies individuals to capacitate and motivate others to accomplish individual goals professionally and personally.

His 15 years of experience working with others have allowed him to prepare himself in this new journey. Some of his past work includes working with students and immigrants to develop skills for their future using positive and negative criticism, giving leadership classes to restaurant owners, and helping others individually to find the right tools to build their business.

Angel Jimenez, additionally, is a certified Coach by the Innerland Institute in Canada and certified as a Facilitator Candidate by the Institute for The Work of Byron Katie.



Angel has been a key part in the community of St Louis, not only providing jobs and generating income, but also motivating, and inspiring as a leader, other Hispanics who came to the United States to dream big.

R.L. What do you do?

A.J: Together with my family, I have started different business in different industries. Right now, we are working at the restaurants, an auto detailing shop, FootGolf Tour and two consultations.

R.L. What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community of the United States, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?

A.J: The two consultations, Awareness Coaching and Profundiza, have as their objective to promote the development of leadership individually. Through Awareness Coaching, my intention is to offer free classes to immigrants. We are currently talking with the Hispanic Chamber of St Louis the details for this new project.

R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face?

A.J: Talking from my own perspective and experience, I think there is a disconnection with the culture and a profound feeling of not belonging in the society. This is only my experience. I really cannot talk for others, I can only guess.