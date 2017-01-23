Angel Jiménez a Latino Entrepreneur
The Latino Entrepreneur who is not afraid of change
By Shadia Habeych
You can find Angel Jimenez at one of the most loved Mexican Restaurant in St Louis, Senior Pique, always with his welcoming smile and kind eyes. His success has proved that dedication and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.
From Mexico City, Angel moved to the United States when he was 22 years old, as he explains “fearless”. At the time, Jimenez worked at the Hacienda Mexican Restaurant for two years where he met his wife Janet. Here is where all started.
For over 15 years, Angel has shown his entrepreneurial spirit co-funding successful businesses together with his brother as the Mexican Restaurant Señor Pique, Señorita Pique, The Detailing Pros STL and FootGolf Tour STL. Now Angel wants to be able to help others to achieve their own dream, a job he has always done, but now he wants to dedicate his life to do it. Profundiza and Awareness Coaching is an organization that certifies individuals to capacitate and motivate others to accomplish individual goals professionally and personally.
His 15 years of experience working with others have allowed him to prepare himself in this new journey. Some of his past work includes working with students and immigrants to develop skills for their future using positive and negative criticism, giving leadership classes to restaurant owners, and helping others individually to find the right tools to build their business.
Angel Jimenez, additionally, is a certified Coach by the Innerland Institute in Canada and certified as a Facilitator Candidate by the Institute for The Work of Byron Katie.
Angel has been a key part in the community of St Louis, not only providing jobs and generating income, but also motivating, and inspiring as a leader, other Hispanics who came to the United States to dream big.
R.L. What do you do?
A.J: Together with my family, I have started different business in different industries. Right now, we are working at the restaurants, an auto detailing shop, FootGolf Tour and two consultations.
R.L. What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community of the United States, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?
A.J: The two consultations, Awareness Coaching and Profundiza, have as their objective to promote the development of leadership individually. Through Awareness Coaching, my intention is to offer free classes to immigrants. We are currently talking with the Hispanic Chamber of St Louis the details for this new project.
R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face?
A.J: Talking from my own perspective and experience, I think there is a disconnection with the culture and a profound feeling of not belonging in the society. This is only my experience. I really cannot talk for others, I can only guess.
Ángel Jiménez
El emprendedor latino que no le teme al cambio
By Shadia Habeych
Ángel Jiménez puede ser visto en uno de los restaurantes mexicanos más queridos en St. Louis, Señor Pique, siempre con su sonrisa de bienvenida y mirada cordial. Su éxito ha demostrado que la dedicación y la perseverancia pueden superar cualquier obstáculo. Desde la Ciudad de México, Ángel se mudó a los Estados Unidos cuando tenía 22 años, según explica “sin miedo”. En ese momento, Jiménez trabajó en el restaurante Mexicano La Hacienda durante dos años donde conoció a su esposa Janet. Aquí es donde todo comenzó.
Por más de 15 años, Ángel ha mostrado su espíritu emprendedor co-financiando negocios exitosos junto con su hermano como el Restaurante Mexicano Señor Pique, Señorita Pique, The Detailing Pros STL y FootGolf Tour STL. Ahora Ángel quiere ser capaz de ayudar a otros a lograr sus propios sueños, un trabajo que siempre ha hecho, pero ahora quiere dedicar su vida a ello. Profundiza y Awareness Coaching son organizaciones que certifican a individuos para que puedan capacitar y motivar a otros a lograr metas profesionales y personales.
Sus 15 años de experiencia trabajando con otros le han permitido prepararse en este nuevo viaje. Algunos de sus trabajos anteriores incluyen trabajar con estudiantes e inmigrantes para desarrollar habilidades para su futuro, usando críticas positivas y negativas, dando clases de liderazgo a los dueños de restaurantes y ayudando a otros individualmente a encontrar las herramientas adecuadas para construir su negocio.
Ángel Jiménez, además, es un entrenador certificado por el Instituto Innerland en Canadá y certificado como Candidato Facilitador por el Instituto para el Trabajo de Byron Katie.
Ángel ha sido una parte clave en la comunidad de St. Louis, no solo proporcionando empleos y generando ingresos, sino también motivando e inspirando como líder a otros hispanos que vinieron a los Estados Unidos a soñar en grande.
R.L. ¿A qué se dedica?
A.J: Junto con mi familia, he iniciado diferentes negocios en diferentes industrias. En este momento estamos trabajando en los restaurantes, una tienda de auto detallado, el FootGolf Tour y dos consultoras.
R.L. ¿Cuál cree que es su mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana de los Estados Unidos, especialmente para las generaciones más jóvenes que buscan hacer un cambio?
A.J: Las dos consultoras, Awareness Coaching y Profundiza, tienen como objetivo promover el desarrollo del liderazgo individual. A través del Coaching de Conciencia, mi intención es ofrecer clases gratis a los inmigrantes. Actualmente estamos hablando con la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de St. Louis sobre los detalles de este nuevo proyecto.
R.L. ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor reto o retos que enfrentan los jóvenes hispanos profesionales en Estados Unidos?
A.J: Hablando desde mi propia perspectiva y experiencia, creo que hay una desconexión con la cultura y un profundo sentimiento de no pertenecer a la sociedad. Esta es sólo mi experiencia. Realmente no puedo hablar por los demás, sólo puedo suponer.
R.L. ¿Puede usted dejarnos un mensaje para motivar a los jóvenes latinos de St. Louis a seguir construyendo sus sueños sin el temor de fracasar?
A.J: Algo que realmente ha funcionado para mí es profundizar en mis propias creencias sobre el éxito y el fracaso. Comprender el verdadero significado de esto, y cómo me limitó por tanto tiempo fue una clave esencial para mi propio desarrollo como empresario y emprendedor. Entender, aceptar y tomar la decisión superar esas creencias es lo que funcionó para mí.