Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Broemmelsiek Park Promises Family Entertainment

Enjoy music, hayrides, festival food, crafts, games and more!

St. Charles County, MO. October 3 – Join St. Charles County Parks in welcoming autumn at the fifth annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event takes place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Broemmelsiek Park near Defiance. The entire family will enjoy exploring the art of woodworking, learning how to make a batch of good old-fashioned apple butter, and more. Admission is free!

Live entertainment, exciting demonstrations, and a variety of 19th century games are planned for the day:

Musical entertainment from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ornamental wreath making from native plant material; small wreaths are free, large wreaths are a nominal fee.

Hayrides through the park; cost is $2 per person, children under 5 years are free.

Illinois-Missouri Tractor and Engine Club demo of turning grain into bird seed.

Free homegrown popcorn kit.

Historic games, including walking on stilts, nine pin pumpkin bowling and more!

Shop from a wide assortment of pumpkins, jams, plants and farm fresh produce under the big tent.



For more information, call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535 or visit www.stccparks.org. Broemmelsiek Park is located at 1795 Highway DD in Defiance.