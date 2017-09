Apple Expected to Reveal New iPhone Models Today

September 12 — Apple will reportedly unveil its latest iPhones Tuesday in the Steve Jobs Theater at its new Cupertino, Calif. headquarters.

The event marks ten years since the first iPhone model was launched in 2007.

Though little official information has been released, the company is expected to reveal iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models that update and improve on features from last year’s iPhone 7. Media reports indicate Apple will also offer what is being called the iPhone X with a new design and cutting edge technological features to celebrate the product line’s anniversary.

The limited edition iPhone X is rumored to carry a price tag of about $1,000.

The keynote address can be seen at 1 p.m. ET on certain browsers and devices here.