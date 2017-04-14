April, Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and many organizations are working to put an end to child abuse and neglect. According to the Joyful Heart Foundation, more than five children die each day as a result of child abuse or neglect in the United States. There are over 6.2 million reports made of child abuse and neglect each year, and over 15 million children witness violence in their homes each year.

The first federal piece of legislation to protect children from abuse and neglect, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), was passed in 1974. In 1982, Congress recognized the first Child Abuse Prevention Week. Shortly after, the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month was designated in April by presidential proclamation in 1983.

The Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) (42 U.S.C.A. § 5106g), as amended by the CAPTA Reauthorization Act of 2010, defines child abuse and neglect as, at minimum:

“Any recent act or failure to act on the part of a parent or caretaker which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation”; or “An act or failure to act which presents an imminent risk of serious harm.”

The consequences of abuse affect victims throughout their lives and have a direct impact in society if left unaddressed or ignored. Children exposed to violence or abuse are at an increased risk for emotional and physical problems in the future. Children who are abused may experience some of this effects:

• Anxiety

• Depression

• Difficulty concentrating

• Academic problems in school-aged children and adolescents

• Withdrawn and/or difficulty connecting with others

• Difficulty sleeping

• Eating disorders

• Drug use

• Risky sexual decision-making

• Self-harm

• Troubled sleeping

As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Month and to promote awareness about it, different organizations nationwide celebrated the Go Blue Day on April 7th, in which thousands of blue pin wheels were placed in strategic places to pay tribute to abused and neglected children, and hundreds of people were seen wearing blue shirts and marching on behalf of kids.

In Missouri the Organization Missouri KidsFirst held the annual Pinwheels for Prevention Community Pinwheel Garden celebration on April 13, 2017 at Noon on the front lawn of the Missouri Capitol Building.

This event was part of the public awareness campaign that prioritizes prevention efforts, making sure child abuse and neglect never occur. Missouri KidsFirst also presented the Standing with Children Award honoring those who have stood up to protect Missouri’s children.

At the ceremony they honored Joyce Estes, founding Executive Director of Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, recently retired, with the “Lifetime of Standing with Children Award.” They also awarded Kirk Schreiber, Executive Director of the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund with the “Lifetime of Standing with Children Award.” As well as to Senator Ryan Silvey, 17th Senatorial District, with the “Standing with Children Award” and Representative David Wood, with the “Standing with Children Award.”

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, or if you are a child who is being maltreated, contact your local child protective services office or law enforcement agency so professionals can assess the situation. In the area you can contact Missouri Department of Social Services to this phone numbers:

Hot Line: 1-800-392-3738

Calling from out-of-state: 573-751-3448

TDD: 1-800-669-8689

The Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (CA/NHU) is a toll-free telephone line which is answered seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If it is an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911 immediately and then report it directly to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.