April, Child Abuse Prevention Month
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and many organizations are working to put an end to child abuse and neglect. According to the Joyful Heart Foundation, more than five children die each day as a result of child abuse or neglect in the United States. There are over 6.2 million reports made of child abuse and neglect each year, and over 15 million children witness violence in their homes each year.
The first federal piece of legislation to protect children from abuse and neglect, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), was passed in 1974. In 1982, Congress recognized the first Child Abuse Prevention Week. Shortly after, the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month was designated in April by presidential proclamation in 1983.
The Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) (42 U.S.C.A. § 5106g), as amended by the CAPTA Reauthorization Act of 2010, defines child abuse and neglect as, at minimum:
“Any recent act or failure to act on the part of a parent or caretaker which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation”; or “An act or failure to act which presents an imminent risk of serious harm.”
The consequences of abuse affect victims throughout their lives and have a direct impact in society if left unaddressed or ignored. Children exposed to violence or abuse are at an increased risk for emotional and physical problems in the future. Children who are abused may experience some of this effects:
• Anxiety
• Depression
• Difficulty concentrating
• Academic problems in school-aged children and adolescents
• Withdrawn and/or difficulty connecting with others
• Difficulty sleeping
• Eating disorders
• Drug use
• Risky sexual decision-making
• Self-harm
• Troubled sleeping
As part of the Child Abuse Prevention Month and to promote awareness about it, different organizations nationwide celebrated the Go Blue Day on April 7th, in which thousands of blue pin wheels were placed in strategic places to pay tribute to abused and neglected children, and hundreds of people were seen wearing blue shirts and marching on behalf of kids.
In Missouri the Organization Missouri KidsFirst held the annual Pinwheels for Prevention Community Pinwheel Garden celebration on April 13, 2017 at Noon on the front lawn of the Missouri Capitol Building.
This event was part of the public awareness campaign that prioritizes prevention efforts, making sure child abuse and neglect never occur. Missouri KidsFirst also presented the Standing with Children Award honoring those who have stood up to protect Missouri’s children.
At the ceremony they honored Joyce Estes, founding Executive Director of Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, recently retired, with the “Lifetime of Standing with Children Award.” They also awarded Kirk Schreiber, Executive Director of the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund with the “Lifetime of Standing with Children Award.” As well as to Senator Ryan Silvey, 17th Senatorial District, with the “Standing with Children Award” and Representative David Wood, with the “Standing with Children Award.”
If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, or if you are a child who is being maltreated, contact your local child protective services office or law enforcement agency so professionals can assess the situation. In the area you can contact Missouri Department of Social Services to this phone numbers:
Hot Line: 1-800-392-3738
Calling from out-of-state: 573-751-3448
TDD: 1-800-669-8689
The Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (CA/NHU) is a toll-free telephone line which is answered seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
If it is an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911 immediately and then report it directly to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.
Abril, Mes de la Prevención del Abuso Infantil
Abril es el Mes de la Prevención del Abuso Infantil y muchas organizaciones están trabajando para poner fin al abuso y abandono de los niños. Según la Joyful Heart Foundation, más de cinco niños mueren cada día como resultado de abuso o negligencia en los Estados Unidos. Cada año se producen más de 6,2 millones de denuncias de maltrato y abandono infantil y más de 15 millones de niños son testigos de violencia en sus hogares cada año.
La primera ley federal para proteger a los niños contra el abuso y la negligencia, la Ley de Prevención y Tratamiento del Abuso Infantil (CAPTA), fue aprobada en 1974. En 1982, el Congreso reconoció la primera Semana de Prevención del Maltrato Infantil. Poco después, el primer mes nacional de la prevención del abuso infantil fue designado en abril por la proclamación presidencial en 1983.
La Ley Federal de Prevención y Tratamiento del Abuso Infantil (CAPTA, por sus siglas en inglés) (42 U.S.C.A. § 5106g), enmendada por la Ley de Reautorización de CAPTA de 2010, define el abuso y el abandono infantil como:
“Cualquier acto o falta de acción por parte de un padre o cuidador que resulte en muerte, daño físico o emocional grave, abuso sexual o explotación”; O “Un acto o falta de acción que presente un riesgo inminente de daño grave”.
Las consecuencias de los malos tratos afectan a las víctimas a lo largo de sus vidas y tienen un impacto directo en la sociedad si se dejan sin atender o se ignoran. Los niños expuestos a la violencia o el abuso corren mayor riesgo de sufrir problemas emocionales y físicos en el futuro. Los niños que son maltratados pueden experimentar algunos de estos efectos:
• Ansiedad
• Depresión
• Dificultad para concentrarse
• Problemas académicos en niños y adolescentes en edad escolar
• Retirada y / o dificultad para conectarse con otros
• Dificultad para dormir
• Trastornos de la alimentación
• El consumo de drogas
• La toma de decisiones sexuales arriesgadas
• Autolesiones
• Dificultad para dormir
Como parte del Mes de la Prevención del Abuso Infantil y para promover la conciencia sobre el tema, diferentes organizaciones de todo el país celebraron el Día Go Blue el 7 de abril, en el cual miles de molinetes azules fueron colocadas en lugares estratégicos para rendir homenaje a niños abusados y descuidados, cientos de personas fueron vistas usando camisas azules y marchando en nombre de los niños.
En Missouri, la Organización Missouri KidsFirst celebró el eventoanual del Pinwheels for Prevention Community Pinwheel Garden el 13 de abril de 2017 al mediodía en el jardín delantero del edificio del Capitolio de Missouri.
Este evento fue parte de la campaña de concientización pública que prioriza los esfuerzos de prevención, asegurándose de que el abuso y el abandono infantil jamás ocurran. Missouri KidsFirst también presentó el Standing with Children Award en honor a los que se han dedicado a proteger a los niños de Missouri.
En la ceremonia homenajearon a Joyce Estes, directora ejecutiva fundadora del Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, recientemente retirada, con el premio “Lifetime of Standing with Children”. También le otorgaron el reconocimiento a Kirk Schreiber, Director Ejecutivo del Fondo Fiduciario para Niños de Missouri con el premio “Lifetime of Standing with Children”. Además del Senador Ryan Silvey, del 17º Distrito Senatorial, con el “Standing with Children Award” y el Representante David Wood, con el “”Standing with Children Award”.
Si usted sospecha que un niño está siendo abusado o descuidado, o si es un niño que está siendo maltratado, comuníquese con su oficina local de servicios de protección infantil o agencia policial para que los profesionales puedan evaluar la situación. En la zona puede ponerse en contacto con el Departamento de Servicios Sociales de Missouri a estos números de teléfono:
Línea directa: 1-800-392-3738
Llamadas desde fuera del estado: 573-751-3448
TDD: 1-800-669-8689
La línea telefónica de la División de Niños para Abuso y Negligencia de Menores (CA / NHU) es una línea telefónica gratuita que responde siete días a la semana, las 24 horas del día, los 365 días del año. Si se trata de una situación de emergencia o amenaza a la vida de un niño, llame al 911 inmediatamente y luego informe directamente a la línea telefónica de abuso infantil y negligencia.