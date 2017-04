Arch grounds opening celebration planned for Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 7. The CityArchRiver Foundation will be celebrating an event with live music and a commemoration ceremony where local dignitaries and CityArchRiver project leaders will commemorate the opening of the park, according to a news release.

“Spring into your Park” is scheduled for saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Gateway, which is just south of the Eads Bridge.

The area around the arch, including the arch grounds themselves, have been undergoing a $380 million renovation and construction project.