ARE WE LIVING IN THE MATRIX?
St. Louis, MO. April 18 – Documentary, “What Is Reality,” Reveals a Surprising Scientific Answer from one of the World’s Largest Scientific Groups Working On a Theory of Everything
Los Angeles based Quantum Gravity Research (www.QuantumGravityResearch.org) is one of the largest physics research groups in the world working on unification physics – or the search for the “theory of everything.” As part of their public education program, Mad Machine Films (www.MadMachineFilms.com) and director David Jakubovic have produced What Is Reality, a high production value and surprisingly entertaining explanation of their advanced theoretical physics ideas. But there’s a catch…
It turns out that the growingly popular view of physicists that reality is made of information may require the existence of some strange form of universal consciousness to actualize this information into physically “real” existence. As fantastical as this seems, the idea is based on rigorous logic, as the film explains.
The film has been open-sourced to the public for free viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0ztlIAYTCU&t
The scientific institute’s director, Klee Irwin, commented, “Starting with the series Cosmos with Carl Sagan and including modern productions like Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman, it is clear there is a growing swell of public interest in the deep questions about reality and philosophy that the search for the theory of everything is shedding light on. We are pleased to see the early viral popularity of our recent online release, What Is Reality – it shows that this subject is still gaining interest.”
Up-and-coming documentarian and producer/director of the film, David Jakubovic, said, “This project has been transformative for me personally, as I’ve realized the strength of the link between the most important questions of philosophy and religion and the search for the theory of everything. Creating a science film that successfully conveys complex physics ideas while maintaining a high entertainment and amusement value was one of the most enjoyable projects of my career.
¿ESTAMOS VIVIENDO EN LA MATRIZ?
St. Louis, MO. 18 de abril – El documental, “What Is Reality”, revela una sorprendente respuesta científica de uno de los mayores grupos científicos del mundo que trabajan en la teoría del todo
Quantum Gravity Research (www.QuantumGravityResearch.org) de Los Ángeles es uno de los mayores grupos de investigación de la física en el mundo que trabajan en la física de la unificación, o la búsqueda de la “teoría del todo”. Como parte de su programa de educación pública, Mad Machine Films (www.MadMachineFilms.com) y el director David Jakubovic han producido What Is Reality, una producción de alto valor y una explicación sorprendentemente entretenida de sus ideas sobre la física teorética avanzada. Pero hay mas …
Resulta que la perspectiva cada vez más popular de los físicos de que la realidad está hecha de información puede requerir la existencia de una forma extraña de la conciencia universal para convertir esta información en una existencia físicamente “real”. Por fantástica que parezca, la idea se basa en la lógica rigurosa, como explica la película.
La película es de fuente abierta (open source) para el público para que la vea de forma gratuita en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0ztlIAYTCU&t
Klee Irwin, el director del instituto científico, comentó, “Comenzando con la serie Cosmos con Carl Sagan e incluyendo producciones modernas como Through the Wormhole con Morgan Freeman, es evidente que hay una creciente cantidad de interés público en las preguntas profundas acerca de la realidad y la filosofía sobre las que la búsqueda de la teoría del todo arroja luz. Nos complace observar la temprana popularidad viral de nuestro reciente lanzamiento en línea, What Is Reality – demuestra que este tema todavía despierta interés”.
David Jakubovic, el emergente documentalista y productor-director de la película, dijo, “Este Proyecto ha sido transformativo para mí personalmente, ya que me he dado cuenta de lo fuerte que es el vínculo entre las cuestiones más importantes de filosofía y religión, y de la búsqueda de la teoría del todo. Crear una película científica que comunique ideas complejas sobre la física y que, a la vez, proporcione entretenimiento y diversión de alto valor, fue uno de los proyectos más placenteros de mi carrera.