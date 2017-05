Area Post Offices Temporarily Closing and Relocating Due To Flooding

St. Louis, MO. May 4 — Widespread flooding continues along the Meramec River. With three to five inches of rain over the area every day, flood conditions will continue through the weekend with additional flooding along the Mississippi River as water moves south. Yesterday I-44 and I-55 south were closed south and southwest of St. Louis causing transportation issues into postal facilities in that area. Alternate transportation routes are being explored as water levels change.

Post Offices Affected by Flooding:

Rockwood, PO, IL 62280 is inaccessible and customer mail is available at the Chester Post Office, 1321 Swanwick St, Chester IL, 62233.

Catawissa, PO, MO 63015 is inaccessible and closed due to flooding. Customers will be served through the Villa Ridge Post Office, 461 Highway M, Villa Ridge MO, 63089.

Eureka, PO, MO 63025 is inaccessible and customers can use the Washington Post Office, 1777 Washington Xing, Washington MO, 63090 until further notice.

Morse Mill, PO, MO 63066 is closed due to flooding and customer’s mail is available through the Cedar Hill Post Office, 7050 State Rd BB, Cedar Hill MO, 63016.

Robertsville, PO, MO 63072 is closed due to flooding and customers will be served through the Villa Ridge Post Office, 461 Highway M, Villa Ridge MO, 63089.

Valley Park, PO, MO 63088 is inaccessible and closed due to flooding. Customers will be served through the Sacred Heart Church, 17 Ann Ave, Valley Park, MO, 63088

Chamois, PO, MO 35024 is closed due flooding. Rural delivery will be made were it can be completed safely for customers and employees.

Proper ID will be required for customers picking up their mail at Post Offices.