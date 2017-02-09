Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona takes up FIFA role
Buenos Aires, Feb 9 (efe_epa).- Argentina soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona announced on Thursday that he is set to take up an official post with FIFA.
Maradona made the announcement through a post on his official Facebook account with a photo of him with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and the text: “Now it’s official.”
“Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football. Thanks to all who have encouraged me to face this new challenge!” the legend added.
The post was written in Spanish, Italian, and English.
The 1986 World Cup winner revealed in recent weeks that he would join FIFA as a sporting ambassador, and maintained that his aim was to clean up the Argentine Football Association.
La leyenda del fútbol de Argentina, Diego Maradona, asume cargo en la FIFA
Buenos Aires, 9 de febrero – La leyenda del fútbol argentino, Diego Armando Maradona, anunció el jueves que va a ocupar un puesto oficial en la FIFA.
Maradona hizo el anuncio a través de un mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Facebook con una foto de él con el presidente de la FIFA Gianni Infantino, y el texto: “Ahora es oficial”.
“Finalmente puedo cumplir uno de los sueños de toda la vida, trabajar por una FIFA limpia y transparente junto a la gente que realmente ama el fútbol, ¡gracias a todos los que me han animado a enfrentar este nuevo desafío!” Añadió la leyenda.
El post fue escrito en español, italiano e inglés.
El ganador del Mundial de 1986 reveló en las últimas semanas que se uniría a la FIFA como embajador deportivo y sostuvo que su objetivo era limpiar a la Asociación Argentina de Fútbol.