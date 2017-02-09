Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona takes up FIFA role

Buenos Aires, Feb 9 (efe_epa).- Argentina soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona announced on Thursday that he is set to take up an official post with FIFA.

Maradona made the announcement through a post on his official Facebook account with a photo of him with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and the text: “Now it’s official.”

“Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football. Thanks to all who have encouraged me to face this new challenge!” the legend added.

The post was written in Spanish, Italian, and English.

The 1986 World Cup winner revealed in recent weeks that he would join FIFA as a sporting ambassador, and maintained that his aim was to clean up the Argentine Football Association.